Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Vivo X Fold 5 weighs 217g, and it measures about 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 16:31 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 features an 8.03-inch inner screen and a 6.53-inch cover display

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 will carry a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo X Fold 5 will support 80W wired, 40W wireless fast charging
Vivo X Fold 5 was recently unveiled in China and the company is now teasing its India launch. The Chinese smartphone maker should announce the exact launch date soon. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. The handset features an 8.03-inch flexible inner screen and a 6.53-inch cover display, both using 8T LTPO technology. The Vivo X Fold 5 measures about 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. Vivo recently teased the India launch of the X200 FE handset as well.

Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch

Vivo has teased the upcoming India launch of the X Fold 5 foldable phone in an X post. The exact launch date of the smartphone is expected to be announced soon. A Flipkart banner has confirmed that the foldable handset will be available in the country via the e-commerce site. vivo x fold 5 vivo inline 1 xfold5

An official landing page for the Vivo X Fold 5 revealed that the handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support, similar to the Chinese version. It is claimed to meet the IP5X dust resistance rating as well as IPX8+IPX9 ratings for water resistance.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is said to feature freeze resistance up to –20°C. It sports a Carbon Fibre Support Hinge, which is reportedly tested for 600,000 folds. It will measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. The Indian variant of the smartphone will weigh 217g.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 5, similar to the existing Chinese variant, will be equipped with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The handset will also support AI Image Studio features. Additionally, it will include a Shortcut Button for quick access to sound modes, torch, camera, notes, recording, and more.

Alongside the telephoto shooter, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X Fold 5 carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone features 20-megapixel front-facing cameras on both the inner and outer screens. It sports an 8.03-inch inner screen and a 6.53-inch cover display. The handset is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch, Vivo X Fold 5 Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
WhatsApp for iOS Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets You Switch Between Multiple Accounts

