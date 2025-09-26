Technology News
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Review: Big Cinema Sound, Some Compromises

Sony claims the Bravia Theatre System 6 setup can be done in minutes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 26 September 2025 19:25 IST
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Review: Big Cinema Sound, Some Compromises

All components of the Bravia Theatre System 6 share a black finish

Highlights
  • The Bravia Theatre System 6 arrives as a full 5.1-channel home theatre
  • Installing the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is fairly straightforward
  • It does require some planning and formidable cable management
Sony's Bravia Theatre System 6 arrives as a full 5.1-channel home theatre package, soundbar, subwoofer, and rear speakers, all bundled into one box. Sony positions it as a premium all-in-one solution that avoids the hassle of mixing components. In India, the system is priced at Rs. 49,990. It is also advertised as offering 1,000W power output. Given its specifications, features and bundled hardware, the Bravia Theatre System 6 steps into territory more expensive than simple soundbars, but still attractive compared to building a discrete 5.1 system. The question is, does it deliver on performance, convenience, and immersive sound to justify its ask? Let's find out in this review.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Design and Packaging: Mind the cables

  • Soundbar - 907 x 64 x 90mm (2.6kg)
  • Subwoofer - 275 x 388 x 388mm (11.6kg)
  • Rear Speaker size - 106 x 216 x 98mm (0.89kg)
  • Amp box size - 175 x 52 x 175mm (0.76kg)

Sony aims for a minimalist, cohesive aesthetic with the Bravia Theatre System 6. The package includes a 3-channel soundbar, a large subwoofer, which also acts as the system hub, two rear surround speakers, which connect via an amplifier to the subwoofer and a remote control, and cables for the subwoofer as well as the soundbar connection.

sony bravia threatre system 6 gadgets 360 review inline1 Bravia Theatre System 6

The rear speakers need power, but do not require audio cables to connect to the subwoofer

 

All components share a black finish with metal grilles and unobtrusive styling, intended to blend into a home theatre setup rather than call attention. One design choice worth noting is that the subwoofer is the master device. All source inputs connect to it, and it distributes power and signal to the soundbar, which has a fixed cable, and the wired amplifier for the surround speakers. This setup reduces the number of cables between your video sources and the subwoofer, and simplifies the soundbar to act mostly as a speaker rather than a hub.

The rear speakers themselves are “wireless” in the sense that they don't require audio cables to the subwoofer, but they must connect to a small amp box, which also needs power, and cannot be placed too far from the subwoofer. Overall, the design leans toward functional and subtle, rather than eye-catching or ornate. The trade-off is that you must plan your speaker and power placements carefully to make full use of the system.

The Bravia Theatre System 6 really shines in medium-sized rooms, ideally with you sitting about seven to 10 feet from the setup. It can handle bigger spaces too, but in smaller rooms, the subwoofer's punch can get a bit overwhelming. For the rear speakers, aim to position them slightly above waist level. Even if you can't place them directly behind you, thanks to power cable limits, putting them farther out to the sides still gives a solid immersive experience.

sony bravia threatre system 6 gadgets 360 review inline2 Sony Bravia Theatre System 6

The soundbar of the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 looks slim

 

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Specifications and Connectivity: Practical, not perfect

  • Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.3 (SBC, AAC)
  • Input/Output Terminals - Optical audio input, analogue audio input
  • Audio Formats - Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 offers a 5.1 channel setup with 10 speaker units and an advertised 1,000W output. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with virtualisation and soundfield effects. Connectivity covers HDMI-ARC/eARC, digital optical, analogue in, and USB on the subwoofer, alongside Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming. Control is handled through the Bravia Connect app, though its deeper integration mainly benefits Bravia TV owners.

Audio modes include soundfield processing for simulated spatial effects, a Multi-Stereo option for filling the room, and Voice Zoom for clearer dialogue. While these features help, they also underline the system's dependence on digital enhancements rather than raw speaker placement. The soundbar is fairly slim, and the subwoofer is reasonably-sized for most living rooms, but not compact. Overall, it is a capable mid-range option, though those seeking true cinematic surround might find the virtualisation less convincing.

sony bravia threatre system 6 gadgets 360 review inline3 Bravia Theatre System 6

The subwoofer is bulky and takes up considerable floor space

 

It is worth noting that while the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it relies on virtualisation and soundfield processing rather than dedicated up-firing height channels. This means you don't get true overhead effects, only simulated 3D audio. Another point is the inclusion of Soundfield or virtual surround modes, which attempt to spread sound more widely than a standard 5.1 setup would naturally provide. The subwoofer, meanwhile, is powerful but dominates the system, with placement, volume, and tuning heavily shaping the overall sound signature.

Installing the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is fairly straightforward but requires some planning. I placed the soundbar below the TV, with the subwoofer nearby and unobstructed for optimal bass. I positioned the rear speakers to the sides, raised slightly above ear level and spaced well apart, which gave the surround effects better depth and a more natural feel.

Then I connected the fixed cable from the soundbar to the subwoofer, and linked my source, that is a Sony Bravia 2 TV unit, via HDMI. I attached the two surround speakers to the wireless amplifier and powered it, and it paired automatically with the subwoofer. Finally, I used the Bravia Connect app or remote to select sound modes, adjust subwoofer levels, and enable voice or centre channel enhancements.

sony bravia threatre system 6 gadgets 360 review inline4 Bravia Theatre System 6

When the action ramps up, the subwoofer can overpower the mix

 

Sony claims the Bravia Theatre System 6 setup can be done in minutes. Because the subwoofer acts as the central hub, you don't need to wire every source to multiple devices, which simplifies cabling. However, because the rear speakers still need their own power and local cable connection to the amplifier, you'll need to ensure power outlets are available in their vicinity.

One point of friction is that there is no Wi-Fi or network connectivity, which means firmware updates (if any) must be handled via USB or similar offline means. Some users may find the lack of Wi-Fi and streaming features like AirPlay or Chromecast inconvenient or bothersome. Without tidy cable management, the setup can also look a bit cluttered and aesthetically daunting. That said, once everything is connected, the overall experience is smooth in daily use.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Performance: Theatre at Home

  • Total Power Output - 1,000W
  • Power Consumption - 60W (Subwoofer); 30W (Amp)
  • Amplifier Channels - 5.1

The Bravia Theatre System 6 works best for movies, streaming shows, and live sports that use multi-channel sound, but there are still some drawbacks. The centre channel keeps dialogue clear and easy to follow, while the subwoofer and soundbar work well together, so voices do not get buried under loud effects or music. This balance makes movies and shows easier to enjoy without constantly adjusting the volume.

sony bravia threatre system 6 gadgets 360 review inline5 Bravia Theatre System 6

The amp box needs power and cannot be placed too far from the subwoofer

 

The rear speakers add extra depth to background sounds and surround effects, creating a more immersive feel. In action scenes, live matches or nature documentaries, this sense of space can be convincing, even if it does not always feel fully natural.

The bass is powerful and makes explosions, music, and movie scores feel big and dramatic. It adds excitement, but it does not always stay sharp. Sometimes it sounds loose or boomy instead of tight and controlled, which can distract from the overall mix. For height effects, the system relies only on virtual soundfield processing for Atmos and DTS:X. Call me a pedant, but although this creates a sense of sounds coming from above, it never feels as accurate or realistic as true overhead speakers.

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 soundbar looks slim, but the way it is tuned makes it sound fuller than expected. The centre channel gives voices strength and clarity, so dialogue stays easy to follow. The soundbar handles higher tones smoothly, while the subwoofer anchors the lower end with a lot of power. For everyday use, like watching TV shows, dramas, or dialogue-heavy movies, the system performs very well. Voices are crisp, background sounds are present but not distracting, and you rarely feel the need to adjust treble or bass levels.

When the action ramps up or the soundtrack gets very bass-heavy, the system shows its weaknesses. The subwoofer can overpower the rest of the mix, and the soundbar sometimes struggles to keep music and effects perfectly clean. These moments remind you that it is not a high-end setup. Still, considering the price, it delivers strong performance for most situations and manages to feel more immersive than many systems in the same range.

sony bravia threatre system 6 gadgets 360 review inline6 Bravia Theatre System 6

It is a clean, powerful, plug-and-play surround system

 

Although the Bravia Theatre System 6 performs best with movies, it has clear limitations when it comes to music. Stereo playback over Bluetooth or analogue connections works adequately, but the system cannot match the depth, layering, or tonal balance of a dedicated hi-fi setup. Bass-heavy tracks, such as EDM, electronic, or hip-hop, can push the subwoofer too hard, sometimes making the low end feel slightly bloomy or exaggerated.

Without dedicated height channels or up-firing speakers, spatial effects in music feel flat and lack the immersive quality you get in films. For casual listening of pop, acoustic, or vocal-focused songs, the system performs well and is enjoyable, but audiophiles looking for precise, high-fidelity sound will notice its shortcomings. Overall, the Bravia Theatre System 6 is clearly designed for cinema first and music second.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6: Verdict

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is a compelling, full-system home theatre solution for users who want immersive 5.1 sound without assembling multiple separate components. In the world of “all-in-one” sound systems, it strikes a strong balance of performance, convenience, and brand-level polish.

If your main focus is cinematic sound for movies, shows, and immersive content, and you don't mind some wiring and limited smart or streaming features, the Bravia Theatre System 6 at Rs. 49,990 offers more than many competing systems in its class. If, however, you are a devoted music listener who demands ultra-high fidelity, or if you require seamless streaming with network integration, you might find its compromises more limiting.

Overall, for many home theatre enthusiasts seeking a clean, powerful, plug-and-play surround system, this is one of the better options available in 2025. It is not flawless, but when it shines, it has the genuine capacity to turn your living room into a cinema.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Complete 5.1 surround system
  • Strong bass
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Clear dialogue
  • Virtualisation via Soundfield modes
  • Bad
  • No Wi-Fi or network connectivity
  • No up-firing channels
  • Rear speakers need power and proper placement
  • Bulky subwoofer occupies floor space
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6
Speaker Type Soundbar
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 1000W
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
