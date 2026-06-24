Sony expanded its home audio portfolio with the launch of the Bravia Theatre series on Tuesday. The latest lineup is headlined by the flagship Bravia Theatre trio wireless home theatre system. The company has also launched the Bravia Theatre Bar 7 and Theatre Bar 5 soundbars, along with Theatre Sub 9 and Sub 8 wireless subwoofers, and Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8 wireless rear speakers. All the new models come with support for audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio, Bar 7, Bar 5 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Bravia Theatre Trio in India is set at Rs. 2,39,990, while it will be offered at an introductory Best Buy price of Rs. 1,69,990 for a limited period. The Bravia Theatre Bar 7 has a launch price of Rs. 99,990 and will be available at a Best Buy price of Rs. 82,990. Both products will go on sale beginning July 1.

Meanwhile, the Bravia Theatre Bar 5 has been priced at Rs. 37,990 (MRP) and Rs. 29,990 (Best Buy price), with availability starting August 18. Sony has also introduced the Bravia Theatre Sub 9 and Sub 8 wireless subwoofers, available at a Best Buy price of Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 34,990, respectively. The subwoofers can be purchased from August 3.

Lastly, the Sony Bravia Theatre Rear 9 wireless speakers have a Best Buy price of Rs. 58,990, while the Rear 8 speakers cost Rs. 39,990. Both models will be available beginning July 1.

All of the products in the latest Bravia Theatre series will be sold through Sony retail stores, Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive outlets, as well as major e-commerce platforms

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio, Bar 7, Bar 5 Features and Specifications

The Bravia Theatre Trio is Sony's new flagship wireless home theatre system aimed at large-screen TV owners. As per the company, it employs dedicated left, centre, and right speakers to create a wider soundstage and improved dialogue clarity. The audio system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS audio formats and can generate up to 24 phantom speakers when paired with the Bravia Theatre Sub 9 and Rear 9 speakers.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 7, meanwhile, is positioned as a premium soundbar equipped with Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. It features nine speaker units, including up-firing and side-firing drivers, alongside four passive radiators. The soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Sony's Sound Field Optimisation technology, which is claimed to deliver a more immersive surround sound experience.

On the other hand, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 5 has a 3.1-channel audio setup and comes with a wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats. The company has also equipped it with the Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technologies to simulate a larger soundstage. The system also includes a dedicated centre speaker and Voice Zoom 3 technology for improved dialogue clarity when paired with compatible Bravia televisions.

The standalone Bravia Theatre Sub 9 features a 600W amplifier, dual opposing drivers, and an aluminium speaker unit. The Bravia Theatre Sub 8 is a more affordable unit that uses a 300W amplifier and similar aluminium speaker construction.

Sony's new Bravia Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8 wireless speakers are aimed at expanding the lineup's surround sound capabilities. The former has large up-firing speakers and aluminium drivers to improve spatial audio effects, while the latter is geared towards rear-channel audio through a simpler wireless setup. Both audio products are compatible with Bravia Theatre products through the Bravia Connect app.

In addition to new hardware, Sony has also introduced Bravia Direct Connect. It is a new feature that allows select Bravia TVs to connect directly to compatible subwoofers and rear speakers without requiring a soundbar. As per the company, this provides users with greater flexibility to build a customised home theatre system as per their requirements.