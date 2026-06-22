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Oppo Reno 16 Series India Launch Teased; Could Arrive Alongside Oppo Bubble Accessory and New Enco Series Headset

Oppo Reno 16 Pro was launched in China on May 25, along with the Reno 16.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 10:41 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series India Launch Teased; Could Arrive Alongside Oppo Bubble Accessory and New Enco Series Headset

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery in China
  • Oppo Reno 16 series will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 were launched in China last month as the flagship Reno series smartphones. The handsets were unveiled in the country along with the Oppo Enco Air 5s and a new Oppo Bubble accessory. Now, the two phones are set to launch in India as the smartphone maker has started teasing their debut. On top of this, the tech firm has teased the arrival of a new Oppo Enco series true wireless stereo (TWS) headset and a new accessory that resembles the Oppo Bubble. Additionally, two dedicated microsites for the upcoming smartphones are now live in the country.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Will Launch in India Soon

On Sunday, the tech firm announced in a post on X that the new Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India soon. The poster teasing the launch of the upcoming lineup also shows that the company will unveil two more devices in the country, along with the phones. Additionally, the dedicated microsites for the Oppo Reno 16 lineup are now on Flipkart and Amazon, confirming their availability in India via the two e-commerce platforms.

Separately, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 16c will accompany the standard model in India. Both handsets will be offered in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options. The standard model will boast a HoloVerse 3D design, a Floating 3D Glitter finish, and a Dynamic Stellar Ring around the deco, along with a dedicated AI Snap Key.

It will sport a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and offers up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, while the Reno 16c will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. The Reno 16 will be 8.22mm thick and weigh about 195g, while the Reno 16c model will be 8.44mm thick.

This comes weeks after the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 were launched in China on May 25 at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 63,000) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for their base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. To recap, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.

On the other hand, the standard model sports a 6.32-inch 1.5K (1,216× 2,640 pixels) OLED screen. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Reno 16 is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC, coupled with a 6,700mAh battery.

Both smartphones ship with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. For optics, the Oppo Reno 16 series carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Reno 16 series also boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

In China, the Oppo Reno 16 series was launched along with the Oppo Enco Air 5s. However, the company has yet to confirm whether this is the same model that will be launched in India along with the Reno 16 phones. Meanwhile, the Oppo Bubble accessory was launched in China as a magnetically attached secondary display for the Reno 16 series phones.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Bubble, Oppo Enco Air 5s, Oppo Reno 16 Pro India Launch, Oppo Reno 16 India Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Enco Air 5s India Launch, Oppo Enco Air 5s Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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