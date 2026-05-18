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Sony Inzone H6 Air Launched in India With Open-Back Design, 360 Spatial Sound: Price, Specifications

The Sony Inzone H6 Air is available for purchase via Amazon and Sony’s ShopatSC online store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 13:45 IST
Sony Inzone H6 Air Launched in India With Open-Back Design, 360 Spatial Sound: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony claims the Inzone H6 Air to be the lightest headset in its lineup

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Highlights
  • The Sony Inzone H6 Air comes with 360 Spatial Sound
  • The company has equipped the headset with an open-back design
  • The gaming headset supports PCs, smartphones, and PS5 controllers
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The Sony Inzone H6 Air was launched in India on Monday. The gaming headset comes equipped with an open-back acoustic design. As per the company, it features 40mm drivers and 360 Spatial Sound for gaming. It is positioned as the lightest headset in Sony's Inzone lineup, tipping the scales at 199g. Sony claims the gaming headset has been designed for immersive gaming sessions with support for PCs, smartphones, and PS5 controllers. The Sony Inzone H6 Air comes bundled with a detachable cardioid boom microphone, USB Type-C audio box, and 3.5mm wired connectivity.

Sony Inzone H6 Air Price in India, Availability

The price of the Sony Inzone H6 Air in India is set at Rs. 17,990. The gaming headset is available in a single Black colour option. It is available for purchase beginning today via Amazon India and Sony's ShopatSC online store.

Sony Inzone H6 Air Features, Specifications

The Sony Inzone H6 Air has 40mm driver units, along with an open-back dynamic acoustic structure. The company claims this delivers a wider and more natural soundstage during gameplay. The drivers are said to be inspired by the brand's professional MDR-MV1 open-back monitor headphones and are tuned to deliver improved low-frequency response, reduced distortion, and clearer audio separation.

The gaming headset has an aluminium housing with a design that the brand calls “Graduated Hole Design”. It has perforations across the earcups for improved airflow. The headset supports 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming. It also has an RPG/Adventure equaliser profile co-developed with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) for a more immersive gaming experience.

The Inzone H6 Air weighs 199g without the cable and the microphone attached. It uses a circumaural wearing style and features a wire band and suspender-style headband structure. The accompanying detachable boom microphone weighs approximately 12g.

Sony's latest gaming headset offers a frequency response range of 10Hz to 20,000Hz, 28-ohm impedance at 1kHz, and 99dB/mW sensitivity. The detachable microphone uses a cardioid pickup pattern and includes a dedicated mute button.

For connectivity, the Inzone H6 Air supports audio output via both a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The company says users can connect it directly to PCs, smartphones, audio interfaces, and compatible PS5 controllers. Its settings can be further customised through the Inzone Hub when connected to a PC using USB Type-C.

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Further reading: Sony Inzone Air H6, Sony Inzone Air H6 Price in India, Sony Inzone Air H6 Features, Sony Inzone Air H6 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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