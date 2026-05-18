Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords, but right now, this feature is challenging for users who move them between different apps or password managers. Now, Google appears to be working on a solution to address this long-existing issue. The tech giant is reportedly testing a new system within Google Password Manager that would allow passkeys stored on Android devices to be transferred between apps. The passkey import and export feature is not available to the public, and there is no confirmed timeline for the rollout.

Android May Get Passkey Transfer Support Across Password Managers

As reported by Android Authority, Google will soon add new options in Google Password Manager that will let users import and export both passwords and passkeys on Android. The publication reportedly made some interface changes and enabled hidden settings that replace the current Import passwords and Export passwords options with new Import passwords & passkeys and Export passwords & passkeys options.

As per screenshots shared by the publication, users will be prompted to transfer passkeys when opening another password manager app. When selecting the Import passwords & passkeys option, users will reportedly be asked to choose the password manager that currently stores their passkeys.

Tapping Next will display all the supported password managers installed on the handsets. Once selected, passwords, passkeys, and other stored details can be reportedly transferred to Google Password Manager. The outlet has used Bitwarden as the supported manager for moving passkeys.

Google has not officially released the passkey import and export feature yet. It is likely to be limited to password managers that support the Credential Exchange Protocol (CXP), which facilitates passkey transfers between different apps. Google, Apple, and Samsung are already part of the initiative. Interestingly, Apple has already enabled the transfer of passkeys to third-party password managers with iOS 26 and macOS 26.

Passkeys replace password-only logins, letting users sign in to their Google account with PIN, fingerprint, face unlock or pattern. It was released as a secure alternative to passwords.