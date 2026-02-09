Nothing has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming midrange smartphones, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The UK-based smartphone maker is expected to launch two smartphones in the lineup this year, and won't unveil a new flagship model. Recently, the standard model was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) websites, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, the purported Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro have listed on another certification website in Europe. Expected to launch at higher prices, the phones are tipped to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Could Be Launched Soon

In a post on X, Nothing teased the arrival of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series with an image that shows the letter "a" surrounded by brackets. The post is captioned "Soon", which means we won't have to wait too long until Nothing reveals more details about the upcoming handsets. The Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro will arrive as the successors to the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, respectively.

Two Nothing smartphones have been spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) certification database. The phones were listed with the A069 and A069P model numbers, which reportedly belong to the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. In the past, the standard Phone 4a model was spotted on the BIS and TDRA certification websites in India and the UAE, respectively, with the same model number.

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro have been spotted on the EEC database with the model numbers A069 and A069P, respectively.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ EEC

The recent and the latest listings on multiple certification websites hint that the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker could launch the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in India and other global markets soon. Moreover, the tech firm has already confirmed that the UK-based tech firm will not unveil the flagship Nothing Phone 4 this year, shifting its focus to bringing the Phone 4a models to the markets.

The company CEO also hinted recently that the upcoming handsets will be launched at higher prices than their predecessors. The Nothing Phone 4a will reportedly be priced at $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the configuration offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro model could cost $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) at launch for the same RAM and storage configuration. While the standard model is expected to sport a Snapdragon 7s series SoC, the Pro variant could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

If true, this would be a significant price hike compared to their predecessors. For context, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro were launched in India at starting prices of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively, for the 8GB+128GB variants. Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.