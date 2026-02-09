Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Teased as Handsets Receive EEC Certification: Expected Price, Features

Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Teased as Handsets Receive EEC Certification: Expected Price, Features

Nothing Phone 4a was spotted on the TDRA certification database in the UAE with the A069 model number.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 15:58 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Teased as Handsets Receive EEC Certification: Expected Price, Features

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 4a is expected to succeed the Phone 3a (pictured).

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a is tipped to feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Nothing Phone 4a could be launched at a higher price
  • The company has yet to announce the launch date
Advertisement

Nothing has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming midrange smartphones, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The UK-based smartphone maker is expected to launch two smartphones in the lineup this year, and won't unveil a new flagship model. Recently, the standard model was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) websites, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, the purported Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro have listed on another certification website in Europe. Expected to launch at higher prices, the phones are tipped to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Could Be Launched Soon

In a post on X, Nothing teased the arrival of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series with an image that shows the letter "a" surrounded by brackets. The post is captioned "Soon", which means we won't have to wait too long until Nothing reveals more details about the upcoming handsets. The Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro will arrive as the successors to the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, respectively.

Two Nothing smartphones have been spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) certification database. The phones were listed with the A069 and A069P model numbers, which reportedly belong to the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. In the past, the standard Phone 4a model was spotted on the BIS and TDRA certification websites in India and the UAE, respectively, with the same model number.

nothing phone 4a eec database inline Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro have been spotted on the EEC database with the model numbers A069 and A069P, respectively.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ EEC

 

The recent and the latest listings on multiple certification websites hint that the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker could launch the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in India and other global markets soon. Moreover, the tech firm has already confirmed that the UK-based tech firm will not unveil the flagship Nothing Phone 4 this year, shifting its focus to bringing the Phone 4a models to the markets.

The company CEO also hinted recently that the upcoming handsets will be launched at higher prices than their predecessors. The Nothing Phone 4a will reportedly be priced at $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the configuration offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro model could cost $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) at launch for the same RAM and storage configuration. While the standard model is expected to sport a Snapdragon 7s series SoC, the Pro variant could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

If true, this would be a significant price hike compared to their predecessors. For context, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro were launched in India at starting prices of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively, for the 8GB+128GB variants. Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft Reportedly Not 'Fully Internally Committed' to Launching Next-Gen Xbox in 2027
Meta AI Could Reportedly Get New ‘Avocado’ Models, AI Agents and OpenClaw Integration

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Teased as Handsets Receive EEC Certification: Expected Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leak Ahead of February 12 Launch
  4. NASA's SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  5. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for Remote Connectivity
  6. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With Up to Five Days of Battery Life
  7. Perplexity's New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
  8. Poco X8 Pro Bags Another Certification, Hinting at Imminent Debut
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  2. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event
  4. Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Teased; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  6. Huawei Pura X2 Tipped to Launch in China With 7.69-Inch Wide Folding Screen
  7. Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
  8. Google Pixel 10a Flipkart Availability Confirmed After Company Announces Pre-Orders Date: Expected Specifications
  9. Telegram App for Android Gets Liquid Glass-Inspired Redesign With Bottom Navigation Bar
  10. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Five Days of Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »