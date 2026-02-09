Redmi K100 series leaks are beginning to surface ahead of an expected launch, with early information pointing to major camera upgrades in the next flagship lineup. A tipster suggests Redmi could equip the K100 range with more advanced imaging hardware, including a possible 200-megapixel sensor and a periscope telephoto lens. The Redmi K90 lineup is expected to include a standard model and a Pro Max variant, although details remain unconfirmed. The series is tipped to be equipped with Qualcomm's flagship-level chipsets.

Redmi K100 Pro Max Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Tipster Smart Pikachu suggests that a sub-brand range is moving toward more advanced camera hardware, potentially introducing 200-megapixel sensors and periscope zoom lenses. The hashtag included in the Weibo post indicates the leak may relate to the Redmi K100 lineup.

The Redmi K100 series is expected to launch with two variants at first, the Redmi K100 and K100 Pro Max, following last year's Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max. If a 200-megapixel sensor is introduced, it will most likely appear on the Pro Max model. However, it remains uncertain whether this upgrade will apply to the main camera or the periscope telephoto unit.

For reference, the current Redmi K90 model offers a triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Pro Max version also uses three cameras, but replaces the telephoto lens with a 50-megapixel periscope unit and includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Poco F9 Ultra May Become First Poco Phone With 200-Megapixel Camera

The Redmi K90 Pro Max was later released globally under the Poco F8 Ultra branding, and a similar strategy could follow with the K100 Pro Max being renamed as the Poco F9 Ultra. If that happens, the F9 Ultra may become Poco's first handset to feature a 200-megapixel camera. The Poco F9 series is currently expected to arrive in early 2027, possibly in the first quarter.

The Redmi K100 is reportedly codenamed “athens” with model number Q11, while the K100 Pro Max carries the codename “songyuan” and model number Q11X. Both phones are expected to use flagship Qualcomm chips. The K100 may run the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Pro Max could debut the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.