Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K100 Series Camera Details Leaked; K100 Pro Max Variant Said to Launch Globally as Poco F9 Ultra

Redmi K100 Series Camera Details Leaked; K100 Pro Max Variant Said to Launch Globally as Poco F9 Ultra

The company's existing Redmi K90 Pro Max was later released globally under the Poco F8 Ultra branding.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 14:33 IST
Redmi K100 Series Camera Details Leaked; K100 Pro Max Variant Said to Launch Globally as Poco F9 Ultra

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 series was unveiled in China in October 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K100 series could add a periscope telephoto lens upgrade
  • Redmi K100 could run Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max may debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Advertisement

Redmi K100 series leaks are beginning to surface ahead of an expected launch, with early information pointing to major camera upgrades in the next flagship lineup. A tipster suggests Redmi could equip the K100 range with more advanced imaging hardware, including a possible 200-megapixel sensor and a periscope telephoto lens. The Redmi K90 lineup is expected to include a standard model and a Pro Max variant, although details remain unconfirmed. The series is tipped to be equipped with Qualcomm's flagship-level chipsets.

Redmi K100 Pro Max Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Tipster Smart Pikachu suggests that a sub-brand range is moving toward more advanced camera hardware, potentially introducing 200-megapixel sensors and periscope zoom lenses. The hashtag included in the Weibo post indicates the leak may relate to the Redmi K100 lineup.

The Redmi K100 series is expected to launch with two variants at first, the Redmi K100 and K100 Pro Max, following last year's Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max. If a 200-megapixel sensor is introduced, it will most likely appear on the Pro Max model. However, it remains uncertain whether this upgrade will apply to the main camera or the periscope telephoto unit.

For reference, the current Redmi K90 model offers a triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Pro Max version also uses three cameras, but replaces the telephoto lens with a 50-megapixel periscope unit and includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Poco F9 Ultra May Become First Poco Phone With 200-Megapixel Camera

The Redmi K90 Pro Max was later released globally under the Poco F8 Ultra branding, and a similar strategy could follow with the K100 Pro Max being renamed as the Poco F9 Ultra. If that happens, the F9 Ultra may become Poco's first handset to feature a 200-megapixel camera. The Poco F9 series is currently expected to arrive in early 2027, possibly in the first quarter.

The Redmi K100 is reportedly codenamed “athens” with model number Q11, while the K100 Pro Max carries the codename “songyuan” and model number Q11X. Both phones are expected to use flagship Qualcomm chips. The K100 may run the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Pro Max could debut the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Poco F8 Ultra

Poco F8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi K100 specifications, Redmi K100 Pro Max specifications, Redmi, Redmi K100 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Reportedly Cutting Jobs in India: Oppo’s Consolidation Explained
Microsoft Reportedly Not 'Fully Internally Committed' to Launching Next-Gen Xbox in 2027
Redmi K100 Series Camera Details Leaked; K100 Pro Max Variant Said to Launch Globally as Poco F9 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Suniel Shetty's Jai Begins Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Apple Testing Two Key Camera Upgrades for iPhone 18 Pro Models
  4. Redmi K100 Series Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera
  5. Realme Reportedly Cutting Jobs in India: Oppo's Consolidation Explained
  6. Here's When Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Might Launch
  7. Poco X8 Pro Bags Another Certification, Hinting at Imminent Debut
  8. Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Offer Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Kennedy OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Sunny Leone Starrer Movie Online?
  3. The Roughneck OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Film Online?
  4. Microsoft Reportedly Not 'Fully Internally Committed' to Launching Next-Gen Xbox in 2027
  5. Redmi K100 Series Camera Details Leaked; K100 Pro Max Variant Said to Launch Globally as Poco F9 Ultra
  6. Realme Reportedly Cutting Jobs in India: Oppo’s Consolidation Explained
  7. Poco X8 Pro Launch Seems Imminent as Smartphone Reportedly Bags RRA Certification in South Korea
  8. Oppo Find N6 Launch Date and Colourways Leaked as Company Executive Teases Upcoming China Debut
  9. Xiaomi 18 Pro Leak Hints at Presence of Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Just like Oppo Find X10 Pro
  10. Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Reportedly Planning to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »