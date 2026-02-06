Technology News
  Sony WF 1000XM6 Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Colourways and Specifications

Sony WF-1000XM6 Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Colourways and Specifications

Sony WF-1000XM6 may feature a more compact design and slimmer charging case than the existing Sony WF-1000XM5 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 11:01 IST
Sony WF-1000XM6 is expected to succeed 2023's Sony WF-1000XM5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Sony confirms WF-1000XM6 earbuds unveiling on February 12
  • Teasers hint at a smaller design and slimmer charging case
  • New MediaTek MT2855 chip could power real-time sound upgrades
Sony has confirmed that its next-generation flagship true wireless headset will be unveiled later this month, signalling the arrival of the much-anticipated WF-1000XM6. As the anticipated successor to the Sony WF-1000XM5, the new model is likely to bring design refinements and upgraded audio performance. While Sony has shared few official details so far, teasers and recent leaks suggest notable improvements. An India launch has not yet been confirmed, but it could follow a few months after the global debut.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Launch Date Set for February 12

Sony's next-generation wireless headset will be revealed on February 12 at 8am PT (9:30pm IST), the company confirmed in an X post. These are expected to be the Sony WF-1000XM6, which are set to debut nearly three years after the company introduced the WF-1000XM5 in July 2023.

Sony has shared very few official details so far, but the teaser's visible design strongly aligns with a recent leak. Likely to come in black, silver, and a possible third Sandpink shade, the Sony WF-1000XM6 may feature a more compact design and slimmer charging case than the current Sony WF-1000XM5.

The WF-1000XM6 may be Sony's first TWS earbuds with DSEE Ultimate, powered by a new MediaTek MT2855 chip, offering real-time audio upscaling and improved sound quality over past models. Leaks suggest better ANC, battery life, and performance, along with a possible slight price hike over the WF-1000XM5. The earbuds will likely come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

A Thai retailer had recently listed the Sony WF-1000XM6 at THB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 34,700). The earphones are expected to cost EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 32,500) in Europe and $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in the US.

Notably, the existing Sony WF-1000XM5 feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, powered by the Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips for improved noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs, along with DSEE Extreme upscaling, Ambient Sound Mode, and enhanced call quality via bone conduction sensors and DNN processing.

Connectivity options on the Sony WF-1000XM5 include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint pairing, head-tracking, and 360 Reality Audio, plus an IPX4 rating and app support through Headphones Connect. Battery life is rated at up to eight hours of playback with ANC (12 hours without), with the case extending total usage to 24 hours and offering wireless and fast charging. Each earbud weighs 5.9g, with the case bringing the total weight to 39g.

