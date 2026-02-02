The Sony WF-1000XM6 true wireless headset has once again surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek at anticipated audio upgrades, design changes, and pricing details ahead of its debut. Multiple reports suggest that Sony's next flagship wireless headset could arrive with meaningful improvements over the current generation, including enhanced sound processing and refinements to noise cancellation. Retail listings and early images also hint at a refreshed design and higher pricing in some markets. While Sony has yet to share official details, the steady flow of leaks points to an imminent announcement.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Leaked Images Show Matte Finish, New Case

According to a series of posts on X by @INSIDERSONY, the WF-1000XM6 could be Sony's first TWS headset to support DSEE Ultimate audio upscaling. The feature is said to be powered by a new MediaTek MT2855 chipset. DSEE Ultimate is claimed to enhance compressed audio in real time and improve CD-quality lossless tracks by restoring detail and dynamic range. If confirmed, this would mark a notable upgrade over previous Sony earbuds.

The leaks also point to improvements in active noise cancellation, battery life, and overall processing performance. A slight price increase is tipped to be possible compared to the Sony WF-1000XM5. The X user claims that pre-orders could begin as early as February 12, with Sony likely teasing the product about a week before launch, following its usual release pattern.

The leaked images in a Power Buy listing (via The WalkmanBlog) show the Sony WF-1000XM6 in Black and Silver colour options. A recent leak suggested that the upcoming Sony earbuds may launch in a third Sandpink colourway.

Retail images from the Power Buy listing suggest that the Sony WF-1000XM6 will feature a refreshed, more compact pill-shaped design. Sony appears to have moved from a glossy finish to matte, for the surface of the earphones. They are also seen with foam ear tips, though with a revised internal structure, indicating possible changes to fit or acoustic sealing.

Sony WF-1000XM6 charging case has a compact, pill-shaped design with clean, straight edges

Photo Credit: X/@INSIDER SONY

In the leaked images, the Sony WF-1000XM6 charging case has a compact, pill-shaped design with clean, straight edges and a matte black finish. It looks slightly wider than it is tall, with a flat base that allows it to sit steadily on a surface. The lid opens upward on a rear hinge, revealing a smooth, minimal interior with moulded slots for each earbud.

Separately, the listing confirms core features such as active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, and an IPX4 rating for water resistance on the Sony WF-1000XM6. The images also appear to show three external microphones on each earbud, which could mean a total of four microphones per earbud when internal mics are included, potentially improving noise cancellation and call quality.

Pricing details from the Thai retailer list the Sony WF-1000XM6 at THB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 34,700). The earbuds are currently expected to launch in other regions at around EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 32,500) in Europe and $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in the US.