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Vivo Teases First Over-Ear ANC Headphones Ahead of May 29 Launch

Vivo has announced support for cross-platform triple-device connectivity on the upcoming over-ear headphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 13:33 IST
Vivo Teases First Over-Ear ANC Headphones Ahead of May 29 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo's over-ear headphones are teased in purple and white colourways

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Highlights
  • Vivo has teased the headphones in two colour options
  • The over-ear model weighs about 238g
  • Active noise cancellation is a confirmed feature
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Vivo is preparing to expand its audio portfolio with a new over-ear wireless headphone model in China. The upcoming accessory will debut later this month alongside a new smartphone lineup and will mark the company's entry into a product category it has not previously offered. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has started teasing the design and some headline features of the headphones. The early details indicate a focus on noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity, and long-wear comfort for everyday use. Notably, the company will also introduce the Vivo TWS 5e and Vivo S60 series on the same day.

Vivo Teases Lightweight Over-Ear Headphones With Triple-Device Connectivity

According to a Weibo post by Vivo, the company will unveil its first wireless over-ear active noise cancellation headphones in China on May 29 alongside the Vivo S60 series. The company has confirmed that the headphones will be offered in Cloud White and Breeze Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options and has shared promotional images showcasing their design.

The teaser images reveal large cushioned earcups and a minimalist exterior. Vivo claims that the headphones weigh about 238g, suggesting an emphasis on comfort during extended listening sessions. Vivo has also confirmed that the headphones will support active noise cancellation to help reduce unwanted ambient sounds. The company has not yet revealed details about the ANC performance, audio drivers, or supported codecs.

Vivo has also announced support for cross-platform triple-device connectivity on the upcoming over-ear headphones. Users will be able to move between phones, tablets, and PCs more easily without going through the pairing process each time they switch devices.

Vivo has opened reservations for the headphones through Chinese online retailers ahead of launch. The product expands the company's audio lineup beyond TWS earbuds.

Separately, Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo TWS 5e true wireless earphones will also launch in China on May 29. The earbuds are currently available for pre-order and have been teased in black, green, and white colour options.

The Vivo TWS 5e has a stem-style design with silicone ear tips and comes in an oval charging case with a USB Type-C port. Vivo claims the earbuds support up to 55dB hybrid adaptive ANC and offer up to 55 hours of total battery life with the case. The company has also teased support for panoramic audio.

Vivo's TWS 5e will join the Vivo TWS 5 series, which currently includes the Vivo TWS 5 and Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi models launched in China in October 2025, as well as the Vivo TWS 5i.

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Further reading: Vivo Over-Ear ANC Headphones, Vivo ANC Headphones, Vivo Headphones, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Vivo Teases First Over-Ear ANC Headphones Ahead of May 29 Launch
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