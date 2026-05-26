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TP-Link India Starts Local Manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 Products Following 6GHz Spectrum Delicensing

The Omada EAP770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 ceiling-mount enterprise access point designed for high-density deployments.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 12:31 IST
TP-Link India Starts Local Manufacturing of Wi-Fi 7 Products Following 6GHz Spectrum Delicensing

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TP-Link India offers different Wi-Fi 7 access points under its Omada portfolio

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Highlights
  • TP-Link India started the production of Wi-Fi 7 Products locally
  • Omada EAP770 is confirmed to be a flagship product
  • It follows government's decision to delicense lower 6GHz spectrum band
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TP-Link India announced that it has commenced the local manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio in India. With this move, the company becomes one of the first global networking brands to localise Wi-Fi 7 production following the Department of Telecommunications' notification for delicensing the lower 6GHz spectrum band. This will pave the way for the wider Wi-Fi 7 adoption across segments. TP-Link Systems sells a range of networking and connectivity devices, including routers, security cameras, smart home products, and enterprise networking solutions under the Omada brand.

TP-Link India Begins Local Wi-Fi 7 Manufacturing

Through a press release, TP-Link India confirmed the commencement of local production of Wi-Fi 7 hardware in India. The company, which is part of TP-Link Systems, will begin manufacturing with the Omada EAP770 enterprise access point. It is eying to expand localisation across its broader Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in a phased manner to cater to domestic demand and, eventually, select global markets.

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TP-Link's latest move follows the government's decision to delicense the lower 6GHz spectrum band. The DoT's January 2026 notification unlocks 500MHz spectrum in the 5925–6425MHz band for licence-exempt use. This will accelerate the Wi-Fi 7 adoption across enterprises, hospitals, hospitality, retail, and other segments across the country. The Wi-Fi 7 will enhance reliability for cloud computing, video collaboration, IoT ecosystems, and AI-driven applications.

The company claims that at present, around 92 percent of TP-Link India's product portfolio sold in the country is already manufactured locally through Indian EMS partners. TP-Link is aiming for a localisation level of 96–97 percent over the next three years under the government's Make in India initiative.

“With the opening of the 6GHz band, India is entering a transformative phase in enterprise connectivity. We are continuously strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our R&D ecosystem, and investing in partner development to not only address India's evolving technology requirements, but also position India as a strategic manufacturing and supply hub for global markets", said Sanjay Sehgal, MD and CEO of TP-Link India.

TP-Link India offers different Wi-Fi 7 access points under its Omada portfolio. The Omada EAP770 is confirmed to be a flagship product. It is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 ceiling-mount enterprise access point designed for high-density deployments. It integrates with TP-Link's Omada Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform.  The company confirmed that new India-manufactured Wi-Fi 7 products will be released in the coming months.

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Further reading: TP Link, TP Link India, Wi Fi 7, 6GHz Spectrum, Omada EAP770
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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