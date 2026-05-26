TP-Link India announced that it has commenced the local manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio in India. With this move, the company becomes one of the first global networking brands to localise Wi-Fi 7 production following the Department of Telecommunications' notification for delicensing the lower 6GHz spectrum band. This will pave the way for the wider Wi-Fi 7 adoption across segments. TP-Link Systems sells a range of networking and connectivity devices, including routers, security cameras, smart home products, and enterprise networking solutions under the Omada brand.

TP-Link India Begins Local Wi-Fi 7 Manufacturing

Through a press release, TP-Link India confirmed the commencement of local production of Wi-Fi 7 hardware in India. The company, which is part of TP-Link Systems, will begin manufacturing with the Omada EAP770 enterprise access point. It is eying to expand localisation across its broader Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in a phased manner to cater to domestic demand and, eventually, select global markets.

TP-Link's latest move follows the government's decision to delicense the lower 6GHz spectrum band. The DoT's January 2026 notification unlocks 500MHz spectrum in the 5925–6425MHz band for licence-exempt use. This will accelerate the Wi-Fi 7 adoption across enterprises, hospitals, hospitality, retail, and other segments across the country. The Wi-Fi 7 will enhance reliability for cloud computing, video collaboration, IoT ecosystems, and AI-driven applications.

The company claims that at present, around 92 percent of TP-Link India's product portfolio sold in the country is already manufactured locally through Indian EMS partners. TP-Link is aiming for a localisation level of 96–97 percent over the next three years under the government's Make in India initiative.

“With the opening of the 6GHz band, India is entering a transformative phase in enterprise connectivity. We are continuously strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our R&D ecosystem, and investing in partner development to not only address India's evolving technology requirements, but also position India as a strategic manufacturing and supply hub for global markets", said Sanjay Sehgal, MD and CEO of TP-Link India.

TP-Link India offers different Wi-Fi 7 access points under its Omada portfolio. The Omada EAP770 is confirmed to be a flagship product. It is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 ceiling-mount enterprise access point designed for high-density deployments. It integrates with TP-Link's Omada Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform. The company confirmed that new India-manufactured Wi-Fi 7 products will be released in the coming months.