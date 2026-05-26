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Honor 600e Launched With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor 600e is currently on sale in select global markets via the Honor online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 13:11 IST
Honor 600e Launched With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 600e gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor 600e is offered in three colour options
  • Honor 600e features a MediaTek chipset
  • Honor 600e gets a dual rear camera setup
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Honor 600e has been launched by the smartphone maker as the latest to its N-series. The phone joins the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro, which were recently launched in select global markets. The latest Honnor 600e is currently available for purchase in Peru via the company's website. It is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, along with three colour options. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 108-megapixel primary shooter. The handset packs a 6,520mAh battery.

Honor 600e Price, Availability

The price of the Honor 600e is set at PEN 1,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the sole variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is currently on sale in Peru via the Honor online store. The smartphone is offered in three colour options, namely Desert Gold, Velvet Gray, and Vital Green.

Honor 600e Specifications, Features

The Honor 600e is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Honor's Android 16-based MagicOS 10. The phone sports a 6.6-inch (1,200 x 2,600 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and aluminosilicate glass protection. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Honor 600e is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, which features four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The smartphone also features a Mali G610 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of built-in storage. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It also gets a fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Honor 600e carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 108-megapixel (f/1.75) main shooter, offering up to 10x digital zoom. The phone also gets a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide angle camera. Lastly, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 600e is backed by a 6,520mAh battery, featuring support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for connectivity. It measures 157.43x75.35x7.34mm and weighs about 180g.

Honor 600e

Honor 600e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6520mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2600 pixels
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Further reading: Honor 600e, Honor, Honor 600e Price, Honor 600e Launch, Honor 600e Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor 600e Launched With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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