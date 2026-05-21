Vivo S60 is slated to be unveiled in China next week, along with the Vivo TWS 5e. The handset is set to succeed the Vivo S50, which was launched in December last year. Recently, a company executive revealed various details about the upcoming S series smartphone, including its battery capacity, fast charging support, and ingress protection (IP) ratings. The company has also announced the exact launch date of the phone, while teasing its design. Now, the tech firm has revealed that the soon-to-be-launched Vivo S60 will go on sale in the country in three colourways.

Vivo S60 Colour Options Revealed

On Thursday, the smartphone maker announced on Weibo that the Vivo S60 will go on sale in China in three colour options, which will be marketed as Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night's Dream (black), and Sea of ​​Stars (white) (translated from Chinese). While the green and the black shades appear with a single-tone back, the Sea of Stars is shown to feature a blue hue along with a white background, with small star-shaped elements.

This comes days after the smartphone maker announced that the Vivo S60, its latest S series smartphone, will be unveiled in China on May 29 at 7:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST). The smartphone is teased to sport a rectangular rear camera island, with a triple camera unit, paired with a ring LED flash. The centre-aligned Vivo branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel, while the S Series branding will appear inside the camera module. The Vivo S60 will sport a “unibody cold-carved glass” design. Lastly, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo S60 is confirmed to be equipped with a 7,200mAh battery. The company says it will support its “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0”, which is claimed to keep the phone's temperature levels in check during charging. It also features Vivo's “Micro Electric Wizard 2.0” feature, which is said to "save" the current task before the handset is about to run out of battery. The Vivo S60 will also launch with 90W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

The company claims that the Vivo S60 will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it will boast a dual-speaker setup, an IR blaster, and an X-linear vibration motor with improved haptics. The handset will also be equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, which will offer a recognition time of 0.1 seconds and an input time of 1 second.