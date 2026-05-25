Xiaomi 17T Series Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil the 17T series globally on May 28, while the standard Xiaomi 17T is already scheduled to arrive in India on June 4. The lineup is expected to comprise the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro in international markets, although current reports indicate that only the vanilla model could make its way to India. Xiaomi has already teased several camera-focused features developed in partnership with Leica, while multiple leaks have revealed details on the displays, processors, battery capacities, camera hardware, and expected pricing for both handsets.

Here's a closer look at what to expect from the Xiaomi 17T series in terms of specifications and price.

Xiaomi has confirmed a May 28 global launch event for the 17T series. The company has also announced that the Xiaomi 17T will debut in India on June 4. The launch will bring Xiaomi's T-series lineup back to the Indian market following a lengthy absence.

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to be available in India through Xiaomi's official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail channels after launch.

Xiaomi 17T Series Price (Expected)

Xiaomi has not announced official pricing for the Xiaomi 17T series.

According to a recent leak, the Xiaomi 17T could start at PHP 33,999 (roughly Rs. 52,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model may cost PHP 37,999 (roughly Rs. 58,900). Another retail listing suggested prices of RUB 56,506 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and RUB 60,967 (roughly Rs. 82,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is tipped to start at PHP 45,999 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option and PHP 47,999 (roughly Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Earlier reports also suggested European pricing of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,100) for the Xiaomi 17T and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,800) for the Xiaomi 17T Pro.

While Xiaomi has yet to reveal India pricing, the Xiaomi 17T series is expected to sit below the flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup in the company's smartphone portfolio.

Xiaomi 17T Series Specifications (Expected)

The specifications and design elements of the Xiaomi 17T series are expected to be similar to the versions launching in global markets.

Design

Xiaomi has revealed that the 17T series will be offered in two display sizes. Official promotional material shows both devices with flat sides and a square camera housing positioned on the rear panel. Leica branding appears alongside the triple-camera arrangement, while a separate LED flash sits outside the camera module.

The smaller model has been teased in a Violet colourway, while the larger variant appears in Deep Blue. Leaked renders have also pointed to black, blue, and pink finishes. The power button and volume rocker are positioned on the right edge, while the left side remains free of controls.

Display, OS

Leaks suggest the Xiaomi 17T will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 460ppi. The Xiaomi 17T Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both smartphones are expected to ship with Android 16-based Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 interface.

Performance, Camera

Under the hood, the standard Xiaomi 17T is tipped to use MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. A recent Geekbench AI listing revealed a processor configuration comprising one prime core clocked at 3.40GHz, three performance cores running at 3.20GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at 2.20GHz, paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. The benchmark entry also suggested 12GB of RAM and Android 16 software.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both handsets are tipped to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and as much as 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Official teasers indicate that Xiaomi will continue its collaboration with Leica for the imaging system on the upcoming Xiaomi 17T handset. Promotional material released by the company highlights Leica 5x telephoto photography, focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 115mm, Leica Live Moment imaging, and Leica Live Portrait photography features.

Leaked retail information suggests both smartphones could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel sensors accompanied by a 12-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro are also expected to include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Official teasers further confirm Leica telephoto photography capabilities with up to 5x zoom, focal lengths spanning 23mm to 115mm, Leica Live Moment imaging, Leica Live Portrait photography, telemacro photography, ultra zoom functionality, and dedicated stage photography modes.

Battery

Battery capacity is tipped to reach 6,500mAh on the Xiaomi 17T, while the Pro model may increase that figure to 7,000mAh. Both smartphones are expected to support dual-SIM connectivity and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.