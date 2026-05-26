Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai has become the most talked-about movie of Bollywood, which is schedule to hit the theatres soon. In the lead role, the movie features Varun Dhawan. It is a romantic comedy that is making its way to theatres. After three successful entertainers, Coolie Number, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero by Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, this is another one of the classic comedy movie to watch. Interestingly, the movie was earlier to scheduled to release on May 22, 2026. However, the date has shifted to next month. Now, the OTT release of the upcoming movie has been leaked online. Here's what you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona is landing on June 5, 2026. After its theatrical run, the movie is reported to be available for streaming on Zee5.

Trailer and Plot of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai starts with Varun playing the role of Jas and Mrunal playing the role of Bani who are a married couple and living their life better for five years. Jas wants to be a father. As they are unable to have kids, Varun decides to file for a divorce. For this, he has an affair elsewhere. He goes to London meanwhile and meets Preet. He tells her that he is single. As his relationship progresses with her, he receives the news of their pregnancy.

Cast and Crew of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Dhawan are there in Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai. The other actors in the list are Chunky Pandey, Moni Roy, Manish Paul, and Jimmy Shergill playing interesting roles. Yunus Sajawal has done the screenplay. Ramesh Taurani and Gaurav Bose have produced it.

Reception

The movie is talked about a lot by its audience. Before its arrival, it is believed to occupy the headlines.