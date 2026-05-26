Technology News
English Edition

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 May 2026 13:15 IST
Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona is landing on celluloid on June 5, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Varun Dhawan headlines a fresh romantic comedy
  • Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai releases on June 5
  • Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde play key roles
Advertisement

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai has become the most talked-about movie of Bollywood, which is schedule to hit the theatres soon. In the lead role, the movie features Varun Dhawan. It is a romantic comedy that is making its way to theatres. After three successful entertainers, Coolie Number, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero by Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, this is another one of the classic comedy movie to watch. Interestingly, the movie was earlier to scheduled to release on May 22, 2026. However, the date has shifted to next month. Now, the OTT release of the upcoming movie has been leaked online. Here's what you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona is landing on June 5, 2026. After its theatrical run, the movie is reported to be available for streaming on Zee5.

Trailer and Plot of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai starts with Varun playing the role of Jas and Mrunal playing the role of Bani who are a married couple and living their life better for five years. Jas wants to be a father. As they are unable to have kids, Varun decides to file for a divorce. For this, he has an affair elsewhere. He goes to London meanwhile and meets Preet. He tells her that he is single. As his relationship progresses with her, he receives the news of their pregnancy.

Cast and Crew of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Dhawan are there in Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai. The other actors in the list are Chunky Pandey, Moni Roy, Manish Paul, and Jimmy Shergill playing interesting roles. Yunus Sajawal has done the screenplay. Ramesh Taurani and Gaurav Bose have produced it.

Reception

The movie is talked about a lot by its audience. Before its arrival, it is believed to occupy the headlines.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, comedy, imdb, Zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?
Bad Thoughts Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Dark Comedy Show
Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Redmi Turbo 5 Could Launch in India
  2. 007 First Light Launch: Release Timings, Price and Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme 16T vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Motorola Edge 70: Price, Features Compared
  4. Samsung Galaxy A27 Full List of Features Leaked Along With Design
  5. Google's Gemini 3.5 Flash Low to Help Antigravity Users Maximise Usage
  6. Lava Shark 2 5G Debuts in India With a 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  7. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Go on Sale in India Ahead of Schedule: Sale Offers
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC
  9. Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed
  10. [Sponsored] Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Perfect Phone Under Rs. 50,000?Â 
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Shark 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Mermaid (2026) OTT Release Date: Where to Watch the Dark Comedy Film Online
  3. Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream it Online
  4. OKX Introduces Exchange OS to Support User-Created Crypto Trading Markets
  5. Samsung Galaxy A27 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders as Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC
  7. Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Tipped; Could Arrive Along With the Redmi 17 5G
  9. Google Introduces Gemini 3.5 Flash Low to Help Antigravity Users Maximise Usage
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »