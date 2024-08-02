Vivo V30 was unveiled in India in March this year alongside the Vivo V30 Pro. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce the successor to the handset. The Vivo V40 series will launch in India on August 7. Ahead of that, Vivo has announced price cuts for the Vivo V30 variants.

Vivo V30 New Price in India

The Vivo V30 now starts in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

These rates are lowered from the launch prices of the phone, where the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the Vivo V30 were marked at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively, while the 12GB + 256GB option was listed at Rs. 37,999.

The new prices of the Vivo V30 are currently effective in the country. You can buy the phone via Flipkart, the Vivo India website, and select offline retail stores. Customers can avail of a flat 10 percent instant cashback offer with select partner banks. The company is offering an 8-month no-cost EMI option for the 8GB + 128GB version. With their purchase, buyers can also get additional benefits like the vivo V-Shield Protection Plan.

Notably, the handset is available in the same three colourways that it was launched in earlier this year — Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green.

Vivo V30 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V30 sports a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo V30 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an Aura Light flash unit. The front camera holds also holds a 50-megapixel sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

