Vivo V40 series India launch date has been set for August first week, the Chinese company confirmed on Monday (July 29) through its official social media channels. Vivo has also started sending out media invites for the launch. The new Vivo V series phones will come with upgrades over the Vivo V30 lineup. The Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are already teased to feature Zeiss-branded cameras and an IP68-rated build. They will be launched in multiple colour options and pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Through its X handle, Vivo India announced that the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro will be unveiled on August 7. As per the post, the launch event will begin at 12pm. The poster shared by Vivo shows that they will come with Zeiss-branded cameras.

A dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the launch of the Vivo V40 series. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates.

Vivo V40 series specifications

The Vivo V40 is teased to be available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades. The Pro model will be offered in an additional Lotus Purple colourway. They are confirmed to have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. They will get 50-megapixel front cameras.

On the rear, the Vivo V40 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are claimed to be the slimmest (7.58mm in thickness) smartphones with a 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo V40 series price in India (expected)

Price details of Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are yet to be officially announced, though it is believed to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India. The vanilla model is already available in select global markets for EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30 were launched with a price tag of Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.

