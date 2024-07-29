Technology News
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are confirmed to have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 17:11 IST
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40 series will come with Zeiss-branded cameras

  • Vivo V40 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup
  • They will be released in multiple colour options
  • Vivo V40 and V40 Pro will get 5,500mAh battery
Vivo V40 series India launch date has been set for August first week, the Chinese company confirmed on Monday (July 29) through its official social media channels. Vivo has also started sending out media invites for the launch. The new Vivo V series phones will come with upgrades over the Vivo V30 lineup. The Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are already teased to feature Zeiss-branded cameras and an IP68-rated build. They will be launched in multiple colour options and pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Through its X handle, Vivo India announced that the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro will be unveiled on August 7. As per the post, the launch event will begin at 12pm. The poster shared by Vivo shows that they will come with Zeiss-branded cameras.

dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the launch of the Vivo V40 series. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates.

Vivo V40 series specifications

The Vivo V40 is teased to be available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades. The Pro model will be offered in an additional Lotus Purple colourway. They are confirmed to have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. They will get 50-megapixel front cameras.

On the rear, the Vivo V40 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are claimed to be the slimmest (7.58mm in thickness) smartphones with a 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo V40 series price in India (expected)

Price details of Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are yet to be officially announced, though it is believed to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India. The vanilla model is already available in select global markets for EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30 were launched with a price tag of Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Thin and minimalist design
  • Good battery life with 80W fast charging
  • Vibrant curved-edge AMOLED display
  • Good overall primary camera performance
  • Bad
  • Noticeable camera shutter lag
  • Fingerprint reader is iffy
  • Plenty of pre-installed apps
  • No stereo speakers
  • Basic IP54 certification
Read detailed Vivo V30 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 Specifications, Vivo V40 Pro Specifications, Vivo V40 Series, Vivo
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications
