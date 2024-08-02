Technology News
English Edition

Oppo A80 5G European Pricing, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Oppo A80 5G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 17:58 IST
Oppo A80 5G European Pricing, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ @Sudhanshu1414

Oppo A80 5G is tipped to house a 5,100mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo A80 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • It is tipped to come with ColorOS 14.0.1 with Android 14
  • Oppo A80 5G is said to ship with AI based features
Advertisement

Oppo A80 5G could be in the works, as per a new leak. The European pricing and key specifications of the unannounced phone have been leaked online alongside a render. As per the alleged render, the phone could get a hole punch display and dual rear cameras. The Oppo A80 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It could get a 5,100mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Oppo A80 5G is expected to debut as a rebranded Oppo A3 Vitality Edition.

Oppo A80 5G price, design (Leaked)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in association with 91Mobiles, shared the alleged render and specifications of the Oppo A80 5G. As per the report, the handset could be priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

A render also shows the Oppo A80 5G in a purple colour with dual rear cameras. The cameras are arranged vertically with an LED ring on the left side of the rear. On the front, we can see a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera right. The design is quite identical to the China-exclusive Oppo A3 Vitality Edition.

Oppo A80 5G specifications (Expected)

The Oppo A80 5G is tipped to come with ColorOS 14.0.1 with Android 14 and a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Oppo A80 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is tipped to house a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Like the recent Oppo phones, the Oppo A80 5G is said to ship with features including AI Eraser, and AI LinkBoost.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A80 5G, Oppo, Oppo A80 5G Price, Oppo A80 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Hybrid Auto Konnect: Redefining Automotive Advertising With Programmatic Innovations
Oppo A80 5G European Pricing, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Oppo A3X 5G With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Official Hints at Exciting Upgrades Coming to Galaxy S25 Series
  4. Vivo V30 Gets a Price Cut in India Ahead of Vivo V40 Series Launch
  5. iQoo Z9s Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Design, Specifications Revealed in Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS 3e India Launch Date Set for August 7; Design, Price, Key Features Teased
  2. Oppo A80 5G European Pricing, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  3. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 108-Megapixel Periscope Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo A3X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Alleged Promo Video Shows Off Large Display; Sits Flat When Unfolded
  6. Infinix XPad Leaked Design Renders Suggest Colour Options, Key Features
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Design Leak in Two Colourways; Tipped to Get IP55 Rating, Up to 43 Hours Battery Life
  8. Poco Buds X1 With 40dB ANC, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. PlayStation Portal Remote Player With 8-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Apple Says AI Features Will Boost New iPhone Sales After Sluggish Third Quarter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »