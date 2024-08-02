Oppo A80 5G could be in the works, as per a new leak. The European pricing and key specifications of the unannounced phone have been leaked online alongside a render. As per the alleged render, the phone could get a hole punch display and dual rear cameras. The Oppo A80 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It could get a 5,100mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Oppo A80 5G is expected to debut as a rebranded Oppo A3 Vitality Edition.

Oppo A80 5G price, design (Leaked)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in association with 91Mobiles, shared the alleged render and specifications of the Oppo A80 5G. As per the report, the handset could be priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

A render also shows the Oppo A80 5G in a purple colour with dual rear cameras. The cameras are arranged vertically with an LED ring on the left side of the rear. On the front, we can see a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera right. The design is quite identical to the China-exclusive Oppo A3 Vitality Edition.

Oppo A80 5G specifications (Expected)

The Oppo A80 5G is tipped to come with ColorOS 14.0.1 with Android 14 and a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Oppo A80 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is tipped to house a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Like the recent Oppo phones, the Oppo A80 5G is said to ship with features including AI Eraser, and AI LinkBoost.

