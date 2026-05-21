Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Clip open-ear wireless earbuds in China, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Max and the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro. The new audio wearable arrives with an open-ear clip-on design, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, LHDC 5.0 audio codec support, and IP57-rated water resistance. The company has also added AI-powered features such as real-time transcription, translation tools, and a conversational XiaoAI assistant mode. The earbuds work with both Android and iOS devices, and they support Apple ecosystem features, including Apple's Find My app.

Xiaomi Clip Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Clip is priced at CNY 849 (roughly Rs. 12,000) in China. Xiaomi is offering the earbuds at an introductory price of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 11,300) during the initial sale period. The earbuds are offered in Obsidian Black, Parrot Purple, Pearl White, and Satin Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options. Xiaomi says the Xiaomi Clip is currently available through the Xiaomi website, authorised retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms in China.

Xiaomi Clip Features, Specifications

The company has equipped the wearable with a 11mm dynamic driver unit that uses a microcrystalline metal-coated diaphragm designed to reproduce audio across a 20Hz to 48kHz frequency response range. The earbuds support high-resolution audio decoding with the LHDC 5.0 on compatible devices, and have a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

For calls, Xiaomi has equipped the Clip earbuds with a three-microphone array alongside a VPU bone-conduction microphone. The company says the system can separate human voices from environmental noise and improve call clarity in noisy surroundings. Xiaomi has also adopted a directional acoustic structure that uses reverse sound waves to reduce audio leakage and improve privacy during calls and media playback.

The Xiaomi Clip supports continuous voice conversations with XiaoAI and can answer questions about news, weather, and everyday queries. The earbuds also include a XiaoAI Companion Mode, which enables conversational interactions designed to feel more natural and context-aware.

Xiaomi has added multiple AI-powered productivity tools to the Xiaomi Earbuds app, including live interpretation for live lectures and video playback, real-time call translation, face-to-face conversation translation, on-device voice recording, audio and call recording support, real-time transcription, and AI-generated summaries. Users can also start or stop recording directly through the charging case.

The Xiaomi Clip earbuds are compatible with Apple's ecosystem and support Apple's Find My app to locate the charging case. Xiaomi also says individual earbuds and the charging case can be located separately. Additional location features include long-distance positioning through Xiaomi HyperOS device networks and a nearby ringtone finder that can trigger sounds from both the earbuds and charging case.

Connectivity features on the Xiaomi Clip include Bluetooth 5.4, AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 codecs. Xiaomi has also included dual-device smart connectivity, allowing the earbuds to connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also support gesture controls. Users can double-tap to play or pause audio, and triple-tap to skip tracks.

The Xiaomi Clip houses a 60mAh battery in each earbud and a 510mAh battery inside the charging case, which has a USB Type-C port. The earbuds support fast charging, with Xiaomi claiming that a 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of music playback. In AAC mode, the earbuds are rated for up to nine hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours of total playback with the charging case.

Each Xiaomi Clip earbud weighs approximately 5.5g and measures 28.15×18.98×24.98mm. The charging case weighs about 41.42g and measures 51.13×51.13×30.07mm. The clip-on earbuds carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance.

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