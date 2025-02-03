Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Master Buds Pre Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Noise Master Buds is teased to come with Bose-backed sound.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 19:43 IST
Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Master Buds is expected to come with ANC features

Highlights
  • Noise Master series is claimed to offer "premium audio"
  • The Noise Master Buds will likely be the first product in the lineup
  • Noise has launched only budget audio wearables until now
Advertisement

Noise Master Buds will be introduced in India soon. It will likely be the first product from the Noise Master Series that the company recently teased. The company has hinted a design element of the upcoming audio wearable. It also revealed the pre-booking date for the headsets in the country. The earphones are expected to be unveiled on the same day. Features and pricing details about the Noise Master Buds have not yet been confirmed but we may learn more closer to the launch date.

Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India, Availability

The Noise Master Buds will be available for pre-booking in India starting February 11 at 12pm IST. The purported earphones are expected to launch on the same date. The company will likely reveal detailed features and pricing for the audio wearable then. The live Amazon microsite for the earphones confirms their imminent availability on the e-commerce site.noise master buds noise inline Noise Master Buds

The teaser image of the Noise Master Buds shows a pill-shaped LED light unit, which could possibly be the charging and storage case of the upcoming TWS earphones. The light may have functional purposes like indicating connectivity and battery or charging status. The teaser also includes the tagline "Sound by Bose" which suggests that the headsets could be tuned by Bose.

Previously, the company claimed that the Noise Masters series would offer "premium audio" with "unmatched acoustics, cutting-edge design, and innovation." The Noise Master Buds, therefore, are expected to get better audio tuning over budget offerings from the brand. The earphones are expected to support advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) features among other things.

The Noise Master Buds are expected to be available in the country through the official Noise e-store. Recently, the company launched the Noise Air Buds 6 in India at Rs. 2,999. They come with 12.4mm drivers, up to 32dB ANC, an IPX5 rating for splash resistance and up to 50 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise Master Buds India Launch, Noise Master Buds, Noise Master Series, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion
Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  4. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Launch Date Allegedly Leaked
  6. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  7. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  8. Gabit Smart Ring Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Government Expands Aadhaar Authentication Service to Public and Private Entities
  2. Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM
  3. Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion
  5. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  6. FIU-IND Levies Over Rs. 9 Crore Fine on Dubai-Based ByBit Crypto Exchange Citing PMLA Violations 
  7. Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
  8. Coinbase Acquires Onchain Ad Platform Spindl to Boost Visibility of Base-Powered Web3 Projects
  9. Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages in April, Confirms CEO Tim Cook
  10. BioWare Downsized to Less Than 100 Employees After Layoffs, Relocations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »