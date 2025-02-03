Noise Master Buds will be introduced in India soon. It will likely be the first product from the Noise Master Series that the company recently teased. The company has hinted a design element of the upcoming audio wearable. It also revealed the pre-booking date for the headsets in the country. The earphones are expected to be unveiled on the same day. Features and pricing details about the Noise Master Buds have not yet been confirmed but we may learn more closer to the launch date.

Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India, Availability

The Noise Master Buds will be available for pre-booking in India starting February 11 at 12pm IST. The purported earphones are expected to launch on the same date. The company will likely reveal detailed features and pricing for the audio wearable then. The live Amazon microsite for the earphones confirms their imminent availability on the e-commerce site.

The teaser image of the Noise Master Buds shows a pill-shaped LED light unit, which could possibly be the charging and storage case of the upcoming TWS earphones. The light may have functional purposes like indicating connectivity and battery or charging status. The teaser also includes the tagline "Sound by Bose" which suggests that the headsets could be tuned by Bose.

Previously, the company claimed that the Noise Masters series would offer "premium audio" with "unmatched acoustics, cutting-edge design, and innovation." The Noise Master Buds, therefore, are expected to get better audio tuning over budget offerings from the brand. The earphones are expected to support advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) features among other things.

The Noise Master Buds are expected to be available in the country through the official Noise e-store. Recently, the company launched the Noise Air Buds 6 in India at Rs. 2,999. They come with 12.4mm drivers, up to 32dB ANC, an IPX5 rating for splash resistance and up to 50 hours of battery life with the charging case.

