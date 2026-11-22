Lumio, the Bengaluru-based Indian tech firm, is known for its smart TVs and projectors, primarily focusing on visual home experiences. The company has seen quite a lot of success as a homegrown company with big ambitions. However, a clear gap in Lumio's product portfolio was home audio, a market dominated by Sony and JBL. For Lumio, a natural product range to expand into was soundbars, given the popularity black rectangles have gained over the past decade.

The audio category not only complements Lumio's existing range of smart TVs and projectors, but also adds the missing element to an end-to-end home entertainment solution. However, breaking convention, the company recently launched the Lumio Aura 5 bookshelf speakers. Unlike a soundbar, which sits flat under your TV, these studio-grade, high-fidelity speakers can also sit on your work desk or behind your sofa. Priced competitively, here's how the Lumio Aura 5 fared in my testing.

Lumio Aura 5 Design: Ignore the First-Generation Hiccups

Dimensions - 174 x 273 x 235mm (each)

Weight - 3.1kg (right), 2.92kg (left)

Colour - Black

Let's start with the basics and later move on to the meatier stuff. Talking about the design, the Lumio Aura 5 look like your typical desktop speakers and do not really fit in well with the living room decor. Both speakers stand 273mm tall and are 174mm wide. This means you need to have ample space between the surface you want to place them on and your TV. If there isn't enough room, they will end up between you and your TV, which is never the best way to watch content.

Lumio Aura 5 is well-built, but there are a few wrinkles that can be ironed.

However, as the company advertises, if you can put them on a dedicated stand or place them on a surface slightly away from the corners of your home entertainment device, this shouldn't be much of a problem. Things are different when they sit on your desk. Put them on either side of the tabletop, and the Lumio Aura 5 feels right at home. Weighing about 6kg in total, the studio-grade speakers are not the lightest of the bunch.

But you can still easily grab and move them around if needed. The front of the speakers features an aluminium diaphragm that looks premium and doesn't feel cheap to the touch. At the top, you see the dome-shaped tweeters on both speakers, which are best left alone. Large, gaping holes at the bottom also allow airflow.

While the inward-facing sides are left clean, the outward faces feature the Lumio and Aura 5 branding, placed quite subtly. The right side of the “Right” speaker features three physical knobs, which feel really premium, with enough resistance to mimic a DJ console. The volume knob has subtle feedback. A tiny Bluetooth button is also placed inconspicuously on the panel. All the connecting wires and ports go on the back, hiding all the mess.

However, this is a first-generation product, which comes with its own set of problems. On closer inspection, I noticed various fit-and-finish issues. You can choose to ignore them, but I could not once I started noticing them one after the other. For reference, the insides of the air outlets are misaligned or not perfectly joined, creating an uneven surface when you run your finger over them.

The Lumio Aura 5's wireless remote also has fit-and-finish issues.

Similarly, the edges of the aluminium diaphragm on both speakers appear chipped or scratched from shipping or packaging. Lastly, the battery cover of the wireless remote is misaligned with the rest of the body. These are small annoyances, which could be specific to my unit, but still worth mentioning. Such issues can be easily ironed out in future Lumio Aura 5 batches or its successors.

The Lumio Aura 5 is still a first-generation product, but it does decently in design, practicality, and looks.

Lumio Aura 5 Connectivity and Set Up: Things Get Easier Past the First Hurdle

Wireless - Bluetooth 5.4

Ports - HDMI 2.0 with ARC, CEC; USB 2.0 Type-A; RCA Connector; 3.5mm jack

Speakers - Red and Black terminals

The Lumio Aura 5 offers plenty of connectivity options, which is always appreciated. Since it is competing with the soundbars of the world, the Lumio Aura 5 ships with an HDMI 2.0 port with ARC and CEC support, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, red and white RCA connectors, a coaxial port, and an optical port for wired connectivity. It also supports Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connections. I did most of my testing over Bluetooth when connected to my MacBook or phone, and over HDMI ARC when connected to my LG smart TV.

Lumio Aura 5 offers plenty of connectivity options.

The speakers are connected via the red and black terminals. When you take the Lumio Aura 5 system out of the box, you have to connect the terminals yourself. Since these terminals are colour-coded, it is easy enough to understand what goes where. If you are unfamiliar with the connectors, watch a video or read the manual to learn how to screw the cables in so they are firmly held in place.

This aspect introduces a small learning curve for people who haven't used speakers with terminals before. However, it gets easier once you get the hang of it. The HDMI connection is almost instant. Plug the cable into the port marked ARC behind your TV, then plug the other end into the right speaker. My TV instantly recognised the speakers and was good to go.

Connecting it via Bluetooth is also slightly confusing if you have not read the manual. If the LED light around the volume knob flashes red, the speaker is in standby. When you wake it up, the light flashes blue, automatically making it discoverable to devices nearby. However, you need to understand which light represents which input mode. For example, light blue is USB, yellow is optical, and green is coaxial.

Lumio Aura 5's remote allows users to switch between input sources.

If you are not in the right input mode, the Lumio Aura 5 won't show up as a device on your phone or laptop. However, the wireless remote clearly displays the modes and has a dedicated button to switch to Bluetooth. Similarly, if you are connecting the Lumio Aura 5 directly to an audio source, like an instrument, you are better off relying on the remote to switch input modes.

Lumio Aura 5 Performance: Beats Any Soundbar In Its Price Range

Maximum output - 200W

Continuous output - 100W RMS

Frequency Range - 35Hz to 20,000Hz

Now, let's talk about the main thing: the audio performance and sound quality. With an advertised maximum output of 200W, the Lumio Aura 5 already looks pretty powerful on paper. However, the more modest 100W RMS continuous power output is what you can expect in most use cases. Interestingly, it is rated to draw up to 40W of power, which is impressive for a maximum 200W output or even 100W RMS. Regardless, the Lumio Aura 5 is one of the loudest soundbar competitors in its price range.

Lumio Aura 5 offers a balanced sound profile.

The speakers can fill a fairly large living room with crisp sound, whether you are watching a movie or listening to music. The balanced sound profile is what makes it a delight. In a country obsessed with thumpy, deep, and earth-shattering bass, the Lumio Aura 5 feels much more subtle. It is claimed to go as low as 35Hz, which is impressive enough. The thuds are clear as day, and the absence of punch-in-your-face sound reproduction makes it an appealing audio device for audiophiles.

Its balanced sound profile also delivers much clearer highs, up to a claimed range of 20,000Hz. The treble never feels uncomfortably screechy. However, you can easily adjust the bass and treble to your preference with the dedicated physical knobs. For most of my testing, the knobs were set to medium. However, I occasionally turned the bass up to full while listening to specific songs.

Since there is no app, the physical manipulations make you feel like you are using a DJ console. On top of that, you can cycle through three EQ presets with the wireless remote. The modes are Studio, Cinema, and Groove. Studio makes the sound slightly bass-heavy, but at the cost of vocal clarity. Cinema mode makes the vocals clearer, but it fades the rest of the sound around them. Lastly, I found Groove to be the best for listening to music, offering a good mix of bassy sound with decent vocal clarity.

Lumio Aura 5 features three physical knobs for volume, bass, and treble.

The Lumio Aura 5 doesn't lean too far to one side. It is neither exceptional for listening to music nor outstanding for watching movies. However, this balanced mix puts it in a better position as a do-it-all home audio solution. Connected to my TV via HDMI or to my laptop or phone via Bluetooth, the Lumio Aura 5 showed no signs of any audio delay or audio-video mismatch.

However, I felt instrument separation could have been slightly better. Some sounds can get lost in specific audio presets or while listening to percussive, higher-pitched instruments. Some genres, like R&B, hip-hop, electronic music, and alt rock, sound the best on the Lumio Aura 5. But regardless of your preference, it will meet most of your expectations.

Lumio Aura 5 Verdict

The Lumio Aura 5 is currently listed on the company's website and Amazon at Rs. 22,999. This is an interesting price point, since many soundbars with dedicated subwoofers start shipping at this price. However, only a few models can reproduce the sound quality that Lumio Aura 5 does. Its balanced sound profile, fuller audio output, loudness, and functionality set it apart in a crowded space.

Since you can also move them away to use them as your desktop audio setup- a much harder thing to do with a soundbar- it makes it a better deal for people looking to do more with their audio systems. However, if your priority is a simple, no-nonsense soundbar, consider the slightly more affordable 5.1-channel Sony HT-S20R, or the JBL Bar 2.1, which delivers more power at a marginal premium.