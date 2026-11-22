Clip-on earbuds have become an alternative to regular in-ear earphones, particularly for those who don't like having earbuds plugged into their ears for long periods. Instead of sitting inside the ear canal, they clip onto the outer ear, leaving it open. You can listen to music, catch up on podcasts or take calls while still hearing what's happening around you. This also makes them handy for everyday activities such as walking or working, when you might not want to shut out your surroundings completely.

Best Clip-On Earbuds in India

There are several options to choose from in India, with brands offering different designs, audio features and battery capacities across price segments. These include the Sony LinkBuds Clip, Realme Buds Clip, Moto Buds Loop, Noise Air Clips V2 and Boat Airdopes ProClip.

Sony LinkBuds Clip

The Sony LinkBuds Clip have an open-ear design with 10mm drivers and fitting cushions to keep them in place. They support 360 Reality Audio and come with three listening modes, including Voice Boost and Sound Leakage Reduction. You can also tweak the sound using the Sound Connect app, which has a 10-band equaliser.

For calls, the earbuds use dual microphones, a bone conduction sensor and AI-based noise reduction. They support Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing and Google Fast Pair. The IPX4-rated earbuds offer up to nine hours of playback, with the case extending the total battery life to 37 hours. A quick three-minute charge is claimed to deliver an hour of listening time.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 10mm

Bluetooth: 5.3

Audio codecs: SBC, AAC

Connectivity: Multipoint pairing

Listening modes: Standard, Voice Boost, Sound Leakage Reduction

Water resistance: IPX4

Battery life: Up to 9 hours (earbuds), up to 37 hours (with case)

Charging: USB Type-C

Sony LinkBuds Clip Price in India

The Sony LinkBuds Clip retail for Rs. 18,990 in India and come in Black, Greige, Green and Lavender colourways.

Realme Buds Clip

The Realme Buds Clip have an open-ear design with 11mm drivers and support 3D spatial audio. They also feature NextBass for bass enhancement and dual microphones with noise cancellation for clearer calls. Each earbud weighs 5.3g and has a clip-on fit.

They support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity and a low-latency mode for gaming. You also get an AI Translator that supports over 30 languages. Realme claims up to seven hours of playback on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the case. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 11mm dual-magnet dynamic

Bluetooth: 5.4

Audio codecs: SBC, AAC

Connectivity: Dual-device pairing, Microsoft Swift Pair

Audio features: 3D spatial audio, NextBass

Call features: AI-backed ENC, wind noise reduction

Water resistance: IP55

Battery life: Up to 7 hours (earbuds), up to 36 hours (with case)

Charging: USB Type-C

Realme Buds Clip Price in India

The Realme Buds Clip cost Rs. 5,999 in India and are available in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold finishes.

Moto Buds Loop

With 12mm Bose-tuned drivers, the Moto Buds Loop are designed to deliver spatial audio without sitting inside the ear canal. They use dual microphones and Motorola's CrystalTalk AI to keep calls clearer in noisy surroundings. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.4 and let you switch between two connected devices. Motorola rates them for up to eight hours of playback, while the charging case takes the total battery life to 39 hours. They are also rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm, Bose-tuned

Bluetooth: 5.4

Connectivity: Dual-device pairing

Audio features: Spatial sound

Call features: Dual microphones, CrystalTalk AI

Water resistance: IP54

Battery life: Up to 8 hours (earbuds), up to 39 hours (with case)

Quick charging: 10 minutes for up to 3 hours of playback

Moto Buds Loop Price in India

Priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, the Moto Buds Loop come in a Trekking Green shade.

Noise Air Clips V2

The Noise Air Clips V2 have an open-ear clip design with 12mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.4. They can connect to two devices at once and feature quad microphones with noise cancellation for calls. You also get touch controls, voice assistant support and an IPX5 rating for protection against sweat and water splashes.

Noise claims the earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total playback with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 150 minutes of listening time.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm dynamic

Bluetooth: 5.4

Connectivity: Dual-device pairing

Audio technology: AirWave

Call features: Quad microphones, ENC

Controls: Touch controls, voice assistant

Water resistance: IPX5

Battery life: Up to 40 hours (with case)

Charging: USB Type-C

Noise Air Clips V2 Price in India

In India, the Noise Air Clips V2 sell for Rs. 1,999 and are offered in Frost Black, Frost Ivory and Frost Green shades.

Boat Airdopes ProClip

The Boat Airdopes ProClip come with 12mm drivers in a metallic clip-on design. They support Bluetooth 6.0 and multipoint pairing, along with a low-latency mode for gaming. The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating and use AI-backed noise cancellation to improve call quality. Their settings can be adjusted through the Boat Hearables app.

With the charging case, the earbuds are claimed to last up to 52 hours. A 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 200 minutes of playback, according to the company.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm dynamic

Bluetooth: 6.0

Connectivity: Multipoint pairing

Audio features: Sonic Seal technology

Call features: AI-backed ENC

Gaming mode: Beast Mode, up to 55ms latency

Water resistance: IPX4

Battery life: Up to 52 hours (with case)

Quick charging: 10 minutes for up to 200 minutes of playback

Boat Airdopes ProClip Price in India

At Rs. 1,799, the Boat Airdopes ProClip sit at the budget end of this list. Buyers can choose from Grey, White and Wine colour options.