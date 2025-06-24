The neckband-style wireless audio range was once a rage in the Indian market, and the Bullets range from OnePlus had a good run. In 2022, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 model was the best-selling neckband in the Indian market, contributing a 14 per cent share of the total neckband volume, according to Counterpoint Research. However, as time has passed, TWS has taken over, and they come in all sizes and prices.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, the successor to the Bullets Wireless Z2, is finally making its way to India. The Bullets wireless audio range from OnePlus doesn't need much introduction, as these neckbands have been around for some years. This is the first time that the company's neckband range has taken a hiatus of almost 3 years.

Notably, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are the first audio product to be locally produced in partnership with Optiemus Electronics under the company's all-new Make-in-India AIoT initiative. The Bullets Wireless Z3, well, fundamentally looks and feels the same as the Z2 but packs in some upgrades that I will talk about in this review. If you're someone who still prefers neckbands over TWS, be sure to check out the full review before getting your hands on this one.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Design

Starting with the design, and honestly, there's nothing new to write about - the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, as I said, feels like the Z2. The neckband features a signature magnetic on-and-off function, with magnets located at the back of the earbuds that pause the music when not in use. They are designed keeping all-day wear and sports silicone material that should be skin-friendly. The ergonomically curved design also ensures a perfect fit. Whether you're commuting to the office or gym, you can wear the neckband around your neck all day without fear of dropping it, thanks to the magnetic lock.

The Bullets Wireless Z3 comes with a skin-friendly silicone finish

It has been launched in two colours - Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset. I received the latter for review, and it looks good, definitely better than the Blue colour we saw on the Z2. The neckband's left side houses all physical buttons for volume rockers and soundtrack changes, as well as a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an LED indicator that lights up in red and white. The buttons are tactile and offer good feedback.

The neckband weighs 26 grams and measures 124.3 x 174.5 x 13.1 mm. OnePlus has added an IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, which means the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is ready for outdoor use and can withstand rain splashes. The neckband is comfortable and tangle-free. The convenience of carrying them without an additional charging box means they can be worn around your neck all day without any issues.

It supports Bluetooth 5.4 with up to 10 meters of range

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 App Support and Features

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 receives app support, which is fantastic—the HeyMelody app from Oppo returns, offering all settings in one place. The good news is that the app is available for Android and iOS users. While Android users can access some basic functions under Bluetooth settings without the need to install an app, if you want to personalise the audio output, it's best to download the app. OnePlus users get most of these settings in the Bluetooth section.

The non-OnePlus users can download the HeyMelody app to personalise settings

With the HeyMelody app, you can customise earbud controls for the middle button, such as playing or pausing by pressing the middle button once, skipping to the next track by double-tapping the middle button, skipping to the previous track by triple-tapping the middle button, and activating the voice assistant by pressing and holding the button. For calls, you can press the middle button to answer or end the call. To reject calls, simply press and hold the middle button. All of these functions can be tweaked via the HeyMelody app. You also get the OnePlus 3D Audio function that offers an immersive sound environment, but honestly, this is more gimmicky and nothing concrete - I will talk more about it in the performance section.

The app also offers equaliser settings, and you can choose from Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold. There's also BassWave to boost the bass dynamically. Considering there's a full-blown app to control Bullets Wireless Z3, I would have loved to have a dedicated custom equaliser setting. The Bullets Wireless Z3 supports Google Fast Pair, making the pairing experience seamless. The neckband supports AAC and SBC - I'm not surprised, considering the pricing. The retail box includes three silicone ear tips with size options for small, medium, and large.

It comes with Google Fast Pair support and magnetic controls for convenience

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Performance and Battery Life

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 packs 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, the same as what we last saw on the Z2 model back in 2022. Out of the box, the Bullets Wireless Z3 sounds decent, with a balanced approach that yields clear and natural vocals to some extent. However, instruments sound isn't distinct and well-rendered. The treble is clear and extended. However, audiophiles who truly appreciate hearing the nuances in music may not like this one. The neckband handles changes in volume nicely, from quiet passages to loud music.

The lack of ANC is noticeable, however, when using the neckband in crowded places. OnePlus has added AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), but that plays a vital role only during calls. I tested the Bullets Wireless Z3 with song titles like "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish to test the bass, but the neckband failed to impress as the bass muddies the mix. For testing mids and vocals, I played "Hello" by Adele, and the neckband struggled to handle mid-range clarity and vocal dynamics. However, the Bullets Wireless Z3 easily managed the treble test with the Hotel California title by Eagles, where the crowd noise was separated well. Lastly, I played the Bohemian Rhapsody title by Queen to test layered harmonies and dynamic shifts in instrumentation, and the Bullets Wireless Z3 was all over the place.

OnePlus claims it can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback at 50% volume

The neckband, however, excels in calls, and you can count on it if you're someone who frequently has to be on long calls throughout the day. It packs a 220mAh battery and is claimed to deliver 36 hours of audio playback and up to 21 hours of call time. The bonus is that the neckband also features fast charging, and OnePlus claims that 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 27 hours of playback. Well, I couldn't test the Bullets Wireless Z3 for long calls because who wants to be on a call all the time, but I tried the neckband for a few calls and loved the clarity. The ENC feature comes in handy for controlling ambient noise, although it doesn't match ANC in any way. The biggest strength of the Z3 neckband is the way it handles calls - it's just seamless.

The neckband offers decent battery life, and during my testing, it delivered up to 30 hours of music playback on a single charge.

The usage was a mix of music, calls, and streaming playback. Interestingly, the neckband, with about a 35 percent charge, can last a full day with similar use. Overall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 doesn't impress in music performance, but it delivers excellent call clarity.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Review: Verdict

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is now available in India at Rs. 1,699. At this price, it's a pretty good deal for those who still prefer the comfort of neckbands. The audio output is somewhat balanced, but where this device shines is call clarity. Battery backup is also robust on this one, and fast-charging support is the cherry on top. In the budget neckband category in India, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 still offers a compelling value proposition, along with balanced performance credentials and a solid battery backup.