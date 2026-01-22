Sony LinkBuds Clip were launched in select North American countries on Wednesday. They are open-ear, clip-style true wireless earbuds designed to play audio while keeping users aware of their surroundings. An always-on open design avoids blocking the ear canal, so ambient sounds such as traffic and voices remain audible. The C-shaped clip sits outside the ear and aims to deliver a secure fit across different ear shapes while reducing ear fatigue for longer wear, while removable fitting cushions allow users to fine-tune stability, including during everyday movement and light exercise.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Price, Availability

Sony LinkBuds Clip are priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 21,100) in the US and CAD 299.99 (roughly Rs. 19,900) in Canada. They are available for purchase through Sony's official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorised retailers.

The earbuds are offered in black, greige, green, and lavender colour options. Optional case covers and fitting cushions are sold separately for $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in colours including coral, green, blue, lavender, and black.

Sony LinkBuds Clip comes with removable fitting cushions allow users to fine-tune stability

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony LinkBuds Clip Features, Specifications

The Sony LinkBuds Clip use an open-ear clip design that avoids direct pressure on the ear canal. The earbuds are lightweight and designed for all-day wear. They carry an IPX4 water resistance rating, offering protection against sweat and light rain.

For audio, the Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds use 10mm drivers and support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. You also get support for Sony's DSEE upscaling technology and a 10-band equaliser that can be adjusted through the Sony Sound Connect app. The earbuds also support 360 Reality Audio and a background music effect. Three listening modes are available, including a standard mode, a voice boost mode for clearer speech, and a sound leakage reduction mode.

Call quality on the Sony LinkBuds Clip is handled through a bone conduction sensor combined with AI-based noise reduction to capture voice clearly in noisy environments. Touch controls are built in, along with quick access features and scene-based listening that adapts sound to surroundings. Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth version 5.3, with support for multipoint connections that allow pairing with two devices at once.

According to the company, the battery life is rated at up to nine hours of playback on the earbuds, with a total of up to 37 hours when used with the charging case. A quick charge feature is claimed to offer up to one hour of use from a three-minute charge. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port. Each earbud weighs about 6.4 grams. The charging case measures approximately 50.4×50.4×32.6mm and weighs around 42g.