007 First Light, the upcoming action-adventure game from IO Interactive, has been delayed. The release of the James Bond game has been pushed back by two months, from March 27, 2026, to May 27, 2026, the developer announced Tuesday. IO Interactive said it needed the additional development time to further polish the game at launch.

007 First Light Delayed

According to the developer, work on 007 First Light is progressing well, and the game is fully playable, but requires more time to meet the level of quality expected at launch. The two-month delay will allow IO Interactive to work on refinements that ensure a smooth day one experience for players.

“Today, we are sharing an update regarding 007 First Light, as we have decided to move the game's release by two months, to the 27th of May 2026,” the studio said in the announcement.

“007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.

“The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch. We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game. We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026.”

007 First Light will now launch on May 27 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

IO Interactive had shared a gameplay deep dive for 007 First Light at Sony's State of Play presentation in September, detailing stealth, combat, and mission design. The game will serve as a standalone reimagining of James Bond's origin story, featuring a young, 26-year-old Bond on his way to earn the ‘00' status.

The game will feature a mix of stealth, melle action, gunplay, and driving gameplay, and will see Bond travel to multiple locations, infiltrate heavily guarded areas, and utilise an array gadgets to aid him in his missions. 007 First Light will also feature a host of iconic James Bond characters like Q, Miss Moneypenny, and M, alongside a cast of new and original characters. One of them was revealed recenty at The Game Awards 2025 as Bawma, a new Bond villain played by Lenny Kravitz.

007 First Light is available to pre-order on supported platforms.