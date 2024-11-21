Technology News
Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV with 620km Range, Advanced Features Unveiled

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 three-row SUV offers a 620km range, luxury interiors, and advanced tech, launching in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 November 2024 23:45 IST
Photo Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai's top EV boasts three-row seating, swiveling seats, and luxury features like massage seats.

Highlights
  • Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV debuts in 2025 with 620km range.
  • Features include swivelling seats, massage functions, and Bose sound.
  • Two trims: Long-Range and Performance, offering AWD and RWD options.
Hyundai has introduced its new flagship Ioniq 9, a three-row SUV in the luxury electric mobility segment. The company has revealed that the EV will make its debut in the Korean and United States markets during the first half of 2025. The vehicle is said to deliver a combination of performance, space, and advanced technological features.

Powered by an impressive 110.3kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 9 boasts an estimated range of up to 620 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle offers two primary trim levels - Long-Range and Performance - with multiple drivetrain configurations that cater to diverse driver preferences.

Powertrain and Performance

The Long-Range variant provides rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options, featuring a 218hp rear-mounted motor and an additional 95hp front motor in AWD configuration. The Performance trim exclusively offers all-wheel drive, delivering a robust total system output with impressive acceleration capabilities.

Interior Innovation

The Ioniq 9 is available in six and seven-seat configurations. The vehicle comes equipped with features, including swivelling second-row seats, massage functions for first and second-row passengers, and a flexible Universal Island 2.0 console. The vehicle provides an expansive 620 litres of luggage space, which is expandable up to 1,323 litres with the third row folded.

Technological Prowess

The vehicle comes loaded with some interesting features, which includes a panoramic curved display 12-inch infotainment and instrument clusters, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and an optional 14-speaker Bose sound system. The SUV supports ultra-fast charging, capable of replenishing 10-80 percent battery in just 24 minutes using a 350kW charger.

Design and Dimensions

Measuring 5,060mm in length, the Ioniq 9 presents an aerodynamic profile with a drag coefficient of 0.259. The design incorporates Hyundai's Parametric Pixels LED lighting signature and offers 16 exterior colour options.

 

Comments

Further reading: Hyundai Ioniq 9, electric SUVs, three-row SUVs, Hyundai EVs, luxury electric vehicles, Ioniq 9 range, Hyundai news
