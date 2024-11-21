Jaguar Reveals New Logo and Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Ahead of 2026 Launch

The British luxury car manufacturer, Jaguar, has revealed its new corporate logo and preliminary images of its first all-electric vehicle. The redesigned logo represents departure from Jaguar's traditional emblem, moving away from the iconic leaping jaguar silhouette towards a more contemporary visual language. This rebranding accompanies the company's ambitious plan to transition into a fully electric automotive by 2026.

Design and Technical Highlights

The prototype vehicle, expected to be the next-generation XF, showcases a distinctive design language. As per the teased image from the brand, the vehicle features a large front overhang and a compact rear profile. The model is also said to feature signature Jaguar design elements, including a boxy faux grille and distinctive double-barrel headlamps. Notably, the vehicle is also reported to feature door-mounted exterior rear-view mirrors.

Strategic Transformation

Jaguar's transformation involves a complete phase-out of internal combustion engine models, with the brand committing to an all-electric lineup. The first electric vehicle is anticipated to undergo gradual reveal processes throughout the upcoming months, with a comprehensive unveiling planned for 2025 and a market introduction scheduled for 2026.

The company has indicated plans for significant market expansion, including potential manufacturing operations in India. This strategy suggests that the brand should leverage domestic and international markets for its electric vehicle portfolio.