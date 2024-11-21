Technology News
Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries

Honda announces plans to double EV range by late 2020s, focusing on solid-state battery innovation at its Tochigi facility.

Updated: 21 November 2024 23:50 IST
Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries

Toyota Motor is another key player in this space, targeting commercialisation by 2027–28.

  • Honda's solid-state battery tech to double EV range by late 2020s.
  • £277M pilot plant in Tochigi operational by January 2025.
  • Targets smaller, lighter, and cost-effective EV batteries.
Honda Motor aims to double the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs) by late 2020s using all-solid-state battery technology. Keiji Otsu, President of Honda R&D, announced this information at a press conference in Tochigi, Japan. The innovative battery technology promises significant advancements in EV efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. A pilot production line for these batteries, set to begin operations in January 2025, is under development in Tochigi, backed by a £277 million investment, almost half of which is funded by government subsidies.

Pilot Facility and Targets

The Tochigi facility, described as a crucial step towards mass production, will focus on refining battery manufacturing processes. Honda targets a 50 percent reduction in battery size, a 35 percent weight reduction, and a 25 percent cost decrease over the next five years. These improvements align with Honda's broader strategy of producing over two million electric vehicles annually by 2030 while achieving a complete transition to electric and fuel-cell vehicles by 2040.

Solid-State Battery Potential

Solid-state batteries are expected to replace conventional liquid-state lithium-ion batteries. They promise longer range, faster charging, and improved durability. Honda projects a potential 2.5-fold increase in driving range by the 2040s, marking a shift in EV capabilities. According to Otsu, this technology addresses long-standing challenges in battery performance and reliability, signalling a shift in the automotive industry.

Industry Context and Collaboration

Honda's announcement comes amidst intense competition in the development of solid-state batteries. Nissan Motor is also working on a similar technology, with plans to launch a pilot line in March 2025. Honda has hinted at possible collaborations in material procurement and technology sharing. Toyota Motor is another key player in this space, targeting commercialisation by 2027–28.

 

Further reading: Honda EV, solid-state batteries, Tochigi pilot line, EV range, electric vehicles, sustainable transportation
