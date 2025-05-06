Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie, set to grace your digital screens with its ultimate horror play. The story revolves around a man's fight to save his family from an imperceptible creature, while he discovers post being attacked, he is transforming into something unrecognizable. The Wolf Man delivers a robust combination of horror, creepy, and supernatural sequences in the film. The movie will land on JioHotstar from May 17, 2025. The Wolf Man will be available in the English language.

When and Where to Watch Wolf Man

Wolf Man will start streaming from May 17, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this horror movie. Also, the movie will be available in the English language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wolf Man

Wolf Man is a horrific story of a family man who fights hard to protect his family from a creepy and dangerous creature after it attacks them in their farmhouse. The story follows as Blake, portrayed by Christopher Abbott, visits his childhood house with his wife and daughter, where the family is attacked by a werewolf. However, soon he realizes he is transforming into a monster, and that's where he decides to sacrifice himself to get his family safe from the wolf. While he struggles to retain his identity, a lot of secrets are unveiled.

Cast and Crew of Wolf Man

The cast of this movie is outstanding, with prominent names like Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jareger, and Ben Prendergast, supported amazingly by the talented Zac Chandler, Benedict Hardie, and more. Leigh Whannell is the director and writer of Wolf Man. Corbett Tuck, also, has written the movie with Leigh. The music has been composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, while the cinematography has been done by Stefan Duscio and Ruairi O Brien. Andy Canny is the editor of Wolf Man.

Reception of Wolf Man

Originally, Wolf Man hit the theatres on 17th January 2025, and received a mixed response from the audience and critics. With an IMDb rating of 5.0/10, Wolf Man is landing on JioHotstar on May 17th, 2025.