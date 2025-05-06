Technology News
English Edition

Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Directed and written by Leigh Whannell, Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie where a man fights to protect his family from a werewolf.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2025 16:59 IST
Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Wolf Man will stream from May 17th, 2025, on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie starring Christopher Abbott
  • The movie revolves around a man who puts himself on the stake to protec
  • Wolf Man will stream from May 17th, 2025, on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie, set to grace your digital screens with its ultimate horror play. The story revolves around a man's fight to save his family from an imperceptible creature, while he discovers post being attacked, he is transforming into something unrecognizable. The Wolf Man delivers a robust combination of horror, creepy, and supernatural sequences in the film. The movie will land on JioHotstar from May 17, 2025. The Wolf Man will be available in the English language.

When and Where to Watch Wolf Man

Wolf Man will start streaming from May 17, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this horror movie. Also, the movie will be available in the English language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wolf Man

Wolf Man is a horrific story of a family man who fights hard to protect his family from a creepy and dangerous creature after it attacks them in their farmhouse. The story follows as Blake, portrayed by Christopher Abbott, visits his childhood house with his wife and daughter, where the family is attacked by a werewolf. However, soon he realizes he is transforming into a monster, and that's where he decides to sacrifice himself to get his family safe from the wolf. While he struggles to retain his identity, a lot of secrets are unveiled.

Cast and Crew of Wolf Man

The cast of this movie is outstanding, with prominent names like Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jareger, and Ben Prendergast, supported amazingly by the talented Zac Chandler, Benedict Hardie, and more. Leigh Whannell is the director and writer of Wolf Man. Corbett Tuck, also, has written the movie with Leigh. The music has been composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, while the cinematography has been done by Stefan Duscio and Ruairi O Brien. Andy Canny is the editor of Wolf Man.

Reception of Wolf Man

Originally, Wolf Man hit the theatres on 17th January 2025, and received a mixed response from the audience and critics. With an IMDb rating of 5.0/10, Wolf Man is landing on JioHotstar on May 17th, 2025.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Entertainment, JioHotstar, Horror, WolfMan, Supernatural
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen
Kenya Orders Sam Altman's World to Delete Citizens' Biometric Data Within 7 Days

Related Stories

Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  6. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  9. Apple Might Follow Bi-Annual Release Schedule for iPhone Models
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
  2. Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Movie Online?
  3. Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  5. Conan O’Brien's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor 2025 Now Streaming on Netflix
  6. Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?
  7. Apple Said to Be Testing Under-Display Face ID on iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Models
  8. Google Accidentally Leaks Material 3 ‘Expressive’ Design for Android Ahead of I/O 2025
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online; Lineup May Include Base and Pro Variants
  10. Google Is Reportedly Working On AI Mode With Gemini Live-Like Features for Google Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »