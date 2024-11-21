Samsung has announced its Black Friday sale in India. The sale brings discounts on the latest Galaxy wearables line-up in the country. Samsung's premium smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are getting discounts during the Black Friday sale. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Buds FE can are eligible for cashback or upgrade bonuses up to Rs. 5,000. The Galaxy wearables can be purchased with no-cost EMI options as well.

Samsung's Black Friday Sale Offers

As part of the Black Friday sale, Samsung is offering Rs. 12,000 cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The wearable was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 in India. Similarly, Galaxy Watch 7 buyers can avail of Rs. 8,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. It is originally priced at Rs. 29,999 for the Bluetooth variant and Rs. 33,999 for the cellular version.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which came with a price tag of Rs. 19,999, can be grabbed with Rs. 5,000 cashback or an upgrade bonus in the sale. This will bring down the effective price to Rs. 14,999. The Galaxy Buds 3 is offered with an Rs. 4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. This model is originally priced at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds FE, which was launched at Rs. 9,999 in India, can be purchased with Rs. 4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Customers looking to buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 3 can avail no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Additionally, customers getting the latest Galaxy S series and Z series smartphones are confirmed to get multi-buy offers worth up to Rs. 18,000 on Samsung's latest wearables.

The Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 series were released during the Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year. The Galaxy Buds FE earbuds were introduced in October last year.