Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Chinese DeepSeek R1 AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released, Can Rival OpenAI o1

Chinese DeepSeek-R1 AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released, Can Rival OpenAI o1

A lite version of the DeepSeek-R1 AI model in preview has been made available to try for free.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 18:58 IST
Chinese DeepSeek-R1 AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released, Can Rival OpenAI o1

Photo Credit: DeepSeek

The company plans to open-source the full version of the DeepSeek-R1 AI model in future

Highlights
  • DeepSeek-R1 outperforms OpenAI o1 on the AIME and MATH benchmarks
  • The AI model has a transparent thought process that users can see
  • The Chinese LLM is capable of multi-step reasoning
Advertisement

A Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) model was released on Wednesday which claims to take on OpenAI's o1 AI model in terms of advanced reasoning. Dubbed DeepSeek-R1-Lite-Preview, the large language model (LLM) is said to have outperformed the o1 model on several benchmarks. Notably, the AI model is available to test on the web for free, although its advanced reasoning feature can only be used a select number of times. Additionally, the AI model also offers a transparent thought process which users can see to gauge how the output decision was made.

DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Unveiled

Advanced reasoning is a relatively new capability in LLMs which allows them to make decisions with multi-step thought processes. There are several advantages to this. For one, such AI models can answer more complex queries and require an understanding of deeper context and expert-level knowledge of the topic. Another, such AI models can also fact-check themselves minimising the risk of hallucination.

However, so far, not many foundation models are capable of advanced reasoning. While some mixture-of-agent (MoE) models can do this, they are built of multiple smaller models. In the mainstream space, OpenAI o1 series models are known for this capability.

But, on Wednesday, DeepSeek, a Chinese AI firm, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) announcing the release of the DeepSeek-R1-Lite-Preview model. The company claims it can outperform the o1-preview model on the AIME and MATH benchmarks. Notably, both of these test the mathematical and reasoning abilities of an LLM.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the chatbot and found that the AI model also shows the entire chain of thought after submitting a query. This allows users to understand the logical connection being made by the model, and spot any shortcomings. In our testing, we found the AI model capable of answering complex questions.

The response time was also short, making the conversation flow efficient. At present, users only get 50 messages to try out the “Deep Think” mode which shows the model's thought process. Additionally, currently, this is the only free-to-use AI model with advanced reasoning. Interested individuals can try out the AI chatbot on the web here.

Notably, the company has claimed that it will open-source the full version of the DeepSeek-R1 AI model in the near future, which would be a first for an LLM of this class.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DeepSeek R1, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung's Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, More
Chinese DeepSeek-R1 AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released, Can Rival OpenAI o1
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Fusion India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Amazon
  2. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  4. Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,150mAh Battery Launched
  5. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC Launched
  6. Realme GT Neo 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery May Launch in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Listed on BIS, FCC, Energy Star Certification Websites: Report
  2. Chinese DeepSeek-R1 AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released, Can Rival OpenAI o1
  3. Samsung's Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, More
  4. Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi K80 Series Launch Set for November 27; Design Officially Revealed
  6. Oppo Announces Android 15-based ColorOS 15 Globally with Find X8 Series: Compatible Models
  7. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Organic Molecules on Mars
  9. Samsung Gauss2 Multimodal AI Model With Support for Up to 14 Languages Unveiled at SDC24
  10. Android Switch App for iOS Users Launched; Google Says Improved Data Transfers Coming to More Phones in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »