  • Upcoming Jaguar EV to Completely Ditch Rear Window, Reveals New Teasers

Jaguar’s latest EV concept introduces camera-based rear visibility, debuting this December in Miami.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 21:32 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Jaguar

Will be among three new EV models planned for 2026

  • Jaguar’s new EV concept lacks a rear window, uses camera tech
  • The Design Vision Concept debuts in Miami on December 2
  • This marks a shift towards Jaguar’s all-electric future from 2026
Jaguar has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) concept, the "Design Vision Concept." The new teaser hints about the new design language of the vehicle, which is set to debut at Miami Art Week on December 2. As per the recent teasers by the company, the vehicle marked the departure from traditional designs, excluding a rear window. Instead, a camera system will provide rear visibility via a digital interior mirror.

Next-Gen Jaguar EV Teaser Revealed

The company showcased the new teasers on its official X handle. The teaser shows the rear side of the car with no rear window. Instead, the photo shows a new design, which somewhat look like air-cooling panel. Moreover, another teaser image showed that the company might add digital mirror. The image showcases what appears to be a camera behind a flap-out panel bearing company's new logo. The new concept showcases a bold aesthetic with wide proportions, smooth curves and sharp lines.

 

 

The vehicle, expected to preview a four-door electric Grand Tourer, will be among three new EV models planned for 2026, according to reports. Production versions are estimated to deliver over 575 horsepower and a driving range exceeding 430 miles. Starting prices are projected to exceed £100,000.

The decision to remove the rear window draws comparisons to the Polestar 4, a model launched earlier this year without a traditional rear glass. Polestar cited increased rear-passenger headroom as a justification, while Jaguar's approach seems focused on aesthetic and functional modernisation according to sources. Critics argue that removing the rear window introduces unnecessary complexities and potential safety concerns.

Further reading: Jaguar, Electric Vehicles, EV Design
