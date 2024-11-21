Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Listed on BIS, FCC, Energy Star Certification Websites: Report

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Listed on BIS, FCC, Energy Star Certification Websites: Report

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 is tipped to offer 65W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2024 19:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Listed on BIS, FCC, Energy Star Certification Websites: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro could pack 32GB RAM
  • The Galaxy Book 5 series could run on Windows 11
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series was launched in India in February
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series could be the next entrant in the brand's laptop lineup, and details of these devices have been found via certification websites. it is expected to comprise the Galaxy Book 5 and Galaxy Book 5 Pro were spotted in on the Energy Star website as well as a few other listings including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the existence of the Galaxy Book 5 series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Specifications (Leaked)

An unannounced Samsung laptop with model number NP940XHA is listed on the Energy Star certification website. This model number is presumed to belong to the Galaxy Book 5 Pro. The listing suggests it will run on Windows 11, and it could be equipped with 32GB of RAM and an octa-core Intel core Ultra 7 258V processor with a 2.2GHz base clock speed.

The Energy Star listing first spotted by 91Mobiles was verified by Gadgets 360 on the certification website. 

Further, the report states the Galaxy Book 5 surfaced on the FCC database with model number NP750QHA. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication indicate the presence of 65W wired charging support. 

On the BIS database, it reportedly popped up with model numbers NP750QHA, NP750QHZ, and NP754QHA, hinting at a possible launch of the Galaxy Book 5 in India.

Another Samsung laptop model has also been listed with the model numbers NP940XHA, NP940XHZ, and NP944XHA on the BIS database. These model numbers are thought to be different variants of the Galaxy Book 5 Pro. Samsung followed a similar model number — NP940XGK — for last year's Galaxy Book 4 Pro.

Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy Book 5 and Galaxy Book 5 Pro yet, but all these certifications suggest that the company may be planning to unveil the lineup soon.

Like the recently launched Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, the upcoming lineup is expected to be Copilot+ PCs with several Galaxy AI capabilities. They could run on Windows 11 and include neural processing units (NPU) to enable on-device AI features. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Book 5, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chinese DeepSeek-R1 AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released, Can Rival OpenAI o1

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Listed on BIS, FCC, Energy Star Certification Websites: Report
