  Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters With Dual ABS, Chain Drive Technology Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters With Dual ABS, Chain Drive Technology Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Ola has equipped all models in its Gen 3 platform with a mid-drive motor and chain drive to deliver optimised performance and reliability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 17:50 IST
Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters With Dual ABS, Chain Drive Technology Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooters will be available starting mid-February

Highlights
  • Ola S1 Gen 3 is claimed to deliver 20 percent more power and range
  • They come with mid-drive motor and chain drive for better performance
  • Ola also announces MoveOS 5 beta with smartwatch app and more features
Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooters were launched in India on Friday. The company claims the new scooters deliver big improvements in terms of reliability, quality, and serviceability with its third-generation platform. As part of its latest portfolio, Ola has debuted four scooters — Ola S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Pro, and the S1 Pro+, and all of them come with varied battery pack options. The Gen 3 platform is said to offer a 20 percent increase in performance as well as improved range over the Gen 2 Ola electric scooters while also reducing the cost by 11 percent.

The Gen 3 lineup introduces new features such as dual ABS (anti-lock braking system) and brake-by-wire technology. Further, Ola says it has optimised the performance and reliability of its electric scooters by incorporating a mid-drive motor and chain drive technology. Alongside the EVs, the company also announced the MoveOS 5 beta which brings features like smartwatch app connectivity, smart park, and more.

Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters Price in India

Ola S1 X price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 2kWh battery pack variant. The S1 X+, available with the 4kWh battery, is priced at Rs. 1,07,999. Both models are available in Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red colour options. Meanwhile, the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs. 1,14,999 for the 3kWh battery pack and the flagship S1 Pro+ costs Rs. 1,34,999. The S1 Pro+ gets the same colourways as the S1 X range, while the S1 Pro is offered in Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue, Midnight Blue color options.

Model Battery Capacity Price (Rs.)
Ola S1 Pro+ (Gen 3) 5.3kWh (4680 Bharat Cell) Rs. 1,69,999
Ola S1 Pro+ (Gen 3) 4kWh Rs. 1,54,999
Ola S1 Pro (Gen 3) 4kWh Rs. 1,34,999
Ola S1 Pro (Gen 3) 3kWh Rs. 1,14,999
Ola S1 X (Gen 3) 2kWh Rs. 79,999
Ola S1 X (Gen 3) 3kWh Rs. 89,999
Ola S1 X (Gen 3) 4kWh Rs. 99,999
Ola S1 X+ (Gen 3) 4kWh Rs. 1,07,999
Ola S1 Pro (Gen 2) - Rs. 1,14,999
Ola S1 X (Gen 2) 2kWh Rs. 69,999
Ola S1 X (Gen 2) 3kWh Rs. 79,999
Ola S1 X (Gen 2) 4kWh Rs. 89,999

The company says deliveries for the Ola S1 Gen 3 models will commence in mid-February.

ola s1 gen3 colors Ola S1 Gen 3

Colourways of the Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters
Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Ola says its Gen 3 portfolio comes with a warranty of 3 years or 40,000 km for the scooter and 3 years or 40,000 km for the battery (whichever comes earlier). Customers can also extend their battery warranty up to 8 years or 1,25,000 km by paying Rs. 14,999.

Alongside, Ola has also announced discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on the Gen 2 electric scooters. The S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now start at Rs. 1,14,999, Rs. 69,999, Rs. 79,999, and Rs. 89,999, respectively.

Ola S1 Gen 3 Platform

Ola has equipped all models in its Gen 3 platform with a mid-drive motor and chain drive, which the company claims, can deliver optimised performance while maintaining reliability. They also have an integrated motor control unit (MCU) which is tuned for better efficiency and range. Courtesy of the upgrades, the Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooters are said to offer a 20 percent increase in peak power and an equally longer range over the second generation platform. The company also claims an 11 percent reduction in cost.

ola s1 gen3 disc Ola S1 Gen 3

Ola S1 Gen 3 Scooters Come With Dual ABS and Disc Brakes

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

For safety, the scooters come with dual ABS. Additionally, they also get brake-by-wire technology which analyses the brake position sensor and modulates the type of braking, choosing between mechanical and regenerative braking. The company says it is a patented technology which is efficient and increases the energy recovery by 15 percent.

Ola S1 X and Ola S1 X+ Specifications

The Ola S1 X+ is powered by a 4kWh battery pack and a 11kW mid-drive motor, which is claimed to help it achieve a top speed of 125 kilometres per hour (kmph), a 0-40 kmph time of 2.7 seconds, and a maximum range of 242 km. It has a 4.3-inch colour-segmented screen. For comfort and safety, the electric scooter has a new seat foam and gets front disc brakes.

Meanwhile, the S1 X pairs a 7kW motor with 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh battery packs, clocking a top speed of 123 kmph, 115 kmph, and 101 kmph, respectively. The respective variants are claimed to deliver a range of 242 km, 176 km, and 108 km (IDC). Ola S1 X's 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh S1 X variants are claimed to hit 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds, 3.1 seconds, and 3.4 seconds, respectively.

Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Pro+ Specifications

The Ola S1 Pro+ is the company's flagship electric scooter which comes in 5.3kWh and 4kWh battery pack options, delivering a range of 320 km and 242 km (IDC), respectively. It is paired with a 13 kW motor, clocking a 141 kmph top speed and a 0-40 kmph of 2.1 and 2.3 seconds with the respective battery pack variants. The 5.3kWh battery pack uses Ola's proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell which was announced in August last year alongside the new Roadster electric bikes.

ola s1 gen3 seat Ola S1 Gen 3

Select Ola S1 Gen 3 Models Come With Supportive Seat Foam
Photo Credit: Ola Electric

It is advertised to offer five times more energy, one and a half times faster charging, and 10 percent longer range compared to traditional 2,170 lithium ion cell used in other EVs, including Ola's S1 lineup of electric scooters. The Ola S1 Pro+ comes equipped with Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco driving modes, as well as dual ABS, front and rear disc brakes, two-tone seat with supportive foam, body-coloured mirrors, and a die-cast aluminium grab handle.

The last model is the S1 Pro which claims a top speed of 125 kmph and 117 kmph with the 4kWh and 3kWh battery packs, respectively. Both variants offer a uniform 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds. Like the S1 Pro+, this model also offers single ABS and dual disc brakes.

Alongside its electric scooters, Ola Electric also announced MoveOS 5 beta — the next generation operating system which powers its electric scooters. It will be available starting mid-February and will bring features such as

The company announced the roll-out of MoveOS 5 beta starting mid February. MoveOS 5 will unlock a host of new features including Smartwatch App, Smart Park, and Bharat Mood. Further, its Road Trip Mode will be powered by the company's in-house Ola Maps. The new OS will also support live location sharing and emergency SOS features for safety.

Ola S1 Gen 3, Ola S1 Gen 3 price in India, Ola S1 Gen 3 specifications, Ola S1 X, Ola S1 Pro, Ola Electric scooter, OLA electric, EV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
ECB President Says Bitcoin Won't Enter Reserves of Any EU Central Banks
Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters With Dual ABS, Chain Drive Technology Launched in India: All You Need to Know
