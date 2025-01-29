Ola Electric will launch a new electric scooter based on its third generation platform this week, the company announced on Wednesday. First unveiled in August, the EV maker's Gen 3 platform is claimed to deliver improvements related to reliability, quality, and serviceability over the previous generation electric scooter. The new generation products were initially planned for an August 2025 debut but the company has accelerated the launch timeline and the new scooters are now slated to launch later this week.

Ola Electric Gen 3 Platform Scooters

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CEO Bhavish Agarwal announced the launch schedule of the Gen 3 EV scooters will take place at 10:30am IST on January 31. The official highlighted that its new platform surpasses second generation products in terms of design, features, as well as performance. The accompanying teaser image gives a glimpse at the design of the scooter which appears similar to other offerings in the company's portfolio, namely the Ola S1 Pro.

Bringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters!



We've significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way - much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again 😉



10:30 AM Fri 31st Jan https://t.co/hHyiHt6KRe pic.twitter.com/mgsOxjLs2O — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 29, 2025

The company claims that its Gen 3 electric scooters have been engineered to bring improvements in terms of reliability, quality, serviceability — three key areas of problems which have surrounded the company in recent months. The hub motor is claimed to be one component of the electric scooter which is prone to quality issues.

Ola Electric says it has rectified this problem by moving the setup to a complete mid-mount. This not only reduces the cost but is also said to improve quality “significantly”.

The Gen 3 platform will also help get a 20 percent point reduction, leading to savings, says Agarwal. This is possible due to a reworked architecture of the motor platform which reduces cost while increasing the power density. Meanwhile, the electronics platform is redesigned to lower the number of ECUs and integrate them into a single board. Ola Electric has changed the battery structure, taking away layers of plastic.

All this combined, is said to result in those savings. The company also aims to start manufacturing of several components which are currently being outsourced to suppliers, in addition to increased automation, to lower costs at the factory level.