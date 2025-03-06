Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • US Said to be Eyeing Zero Tariff on Cars in India Trade Deal as Tesla Entry Nears

US Said to be Eyeing Zero Tariff on Cars in India Trade Deal as Tesla Entry Nears

India's high auto tariffs will feature in formal talks for a bilateral trade deal that are yet to begin.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 March 2025 19:50 IST
US Said to be Eyeing Zero Tariff on Cars in India Trade Deal as Tesla Entry Nears

Photo Credit: Reuters

India is unlikely to relent to US demands to reduce tariffs on auto imports to zero immediately

Highlights
  • Tesla chief Elon Musk has criticised India's high auto tariffs
  • Last month, the Indian government met domestic carmakers on tariff cuts
  • India last month cut import tariffs on nearly 30 items
Advertisement

The United States wants India to eliminate tariffs on car imports under a proposed trade deal between the two nations, but New Delhi is reluctant to immediately bring down such duties to zero even as it considers further cuts, sources told Reuters.

India's high auto tariffs will feature in formal talks for a bilateral trade deal that are yet to begin, said one of the three sources, all of whom were briefed on the matter, paving the way for American electric vehicle maker Tesla, which is gearing up for an India launch.

Taxes on cars imported into India are as high as 110 percent, which Tesla chief Elon Musk has criticised as being among the steepest in the world. The EV giant last year shelved its plans to enter the world's third-largest car market for a second time.

Musk has now found support from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly railed against India's high taxes and in an address to Congress on Tuesday slammed the country's auto tariffs of more than 100 percent, threatening reciprocal action.

"The U.S. ask is for India to bring tariffs down to zero or negligible in most sectors, except agriculture," the first source said, adding the expectation on New Delhi eliminating auto tariffs was "clearer than any other".

A second source said India was "listening to the U.S." and had not pushed back, adding it would respond with its position on the tariffs after consulting local industries.

The office of United States Trade Representative, India's trade ministry, and the foreign affairs ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Trade Worth $500 Billion

After a meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the two nations agreed to resolve tariff rows and work on the first segment of a deal by the fall of 2025, aiming for bilateral trade worth $500 billion (roughly Rs. 43,52,617 crore) by 2030.

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal is on a nearly week-long trip to the U.S. and on Tuesday met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to pursue trade talks. He is also expected to meet the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

While India is unlikely to relent to U.S. demands to reduce tariffs on auto imports to zero immediately, it has been priming the industry to prepare for a lower tariff regime and be open to competition, said the first source and a fourth person.

Last month, the Indian government met domestic carmakers to decide on any tariff cuts and understand their reservations over taxes going down to zero immediately, the first source added.

India's 4 million-vehicles-a-year car market is one of the most protected in the world and its domestic players have previously argued against lowering tariffs, saying such a move would dry up investment in local manufacturing by making imports cheaper.

The likes of Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have especially lobbied against lowering import tariffs on EVs, saying it would hurt the nascent sector in which they have invested heavily.

Vowing to avoid protectionist signals on trade, India last month cut import tariffs on nearly 30 items including high-end motorcycles and said it will review surcharges on luxury cars.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: EV, Tesla, India, US, Trade Deal, Tariff
Fast-Delivery Companies Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto Face Antitrust Case Over Discounts
Vietnam to Pilot Digital Assets Exchange Project in March

Related Stories

US Said to be Eyeing Zero Tariff on Cars in India Trade Deal as Tesla Entry Nears
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  2. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  3. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  4. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2 to Receive 3 Years of Software Updates: Report
  8. Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Features Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Storm to Trigger Northern Lights in US: Visibility, Timing & Impact
  2. NASA Tests Advanced Infrared Technology to Improve Wildfire Monitoring
  3. Scientists Warn of Alarming Rise in Marine Heat Waves and Its Impact on Oceans
  4. 125-Million-Year-Old Scorpion Fossil Discovered in China, Shedding Light on Mesozoic-Era Predators
  5. X-ray Signal from Helix Nebula Suggests Planet Was Destroyed by White Dwarf
  6. Private Venus Mission Plans to Retrieve Cloud Samples for Life Research
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Observes Mysterious Rogue Planet-Like Object
  8. Akhil Akkineni’s Agent Set for OTT Release on Sony LIV: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Test OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s Tamil Film Arrives on Netflix This April
  10. Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »