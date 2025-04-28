Technology News
English Edition

Tesla Refunds Early India Bookings Signaling Entry Is Near

Days ago, Musk said in a post on X that he’ll visit India later this year.

By Alisha Sachdev, Bloomberg News | Updated: 28 April 2025 19:16 IST
Tesla Refunds Early India Bookings Signaling Entry Is Near

Photo Credit: Reuters

A more favorable tariff structure is likely to reshape Tesla’s long-term plans in India

Highlights
  • Tesla is nearing a rollout in India
  • India is the world’s third-largest automobile market
  • The EV-maker is refunding the years-old bookings of Model 3
Advertisement

Tesla's India office is refunding early bookers of its Model 3, according to emails seen by Bloomberg News, sparking speculation the American electric vehicle maker is nearing a rollout in the world's third-largest automobile market. 

“We would like to return your reservation fee for the time being,” read the emails to customers who had made these bookings back in 2016. “When we finalise our offerings in India, we will reach out in the market again. We hope to see you back with us once we are ready to launch and deliver in your country.” 

The Elon Musk-led car maker is refunding the years-old bookings since the older generation of the Model 3 is being discontinued. The move suggests a clearing of the decks before new models are officially launched in India, following years of hesitation due to high import duties.

Adding to the signs of an imminent launch are new job postings on Tesla's careers page for a store manager, sales advisor and service manager in New Delhi, as well as a charging developer in Mumbai.

Days ago, Musk said in a post on X that he'll visit India later this year, at a time when India is negotiating a trade deal with the US, which may involve lowering tariffs on automobiles.

A more favorable tariff structure is likely to reshape Tesla's long-term plans. Its worldwide vehicle deliveries fell last year for the first time in more than a decade, as BYD Co. continues to pose a daunting challenge. 

An email to Tesla's APAC office wasn't immediately answered outside of business hours in India.

For India, Teslas on the streets would please its increasingly affluent upper-middle class population, but risks hurting domestic car makers that employ thousands of people in manufacturing plants.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla, Model 3, EV, Elon Musk
Untold: The Liver King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch The Raw Story Behind Brian Johnson’s Wild Rise Online?
Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search

Related Stories

Tesla Refunds Early India Bookings Signaling Entry Is Near
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  4. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  5. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  8. Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in India With These Features
  10. OpenAI Boosted GPT-4o's Personality, But It Backfired
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4 Series Design, Pricing and Specifications Leaked via Retail Website
  2. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in Partnership With Tejas Networks, FreeStream
  3. Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With Up to 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Supreme Court Seeks Response From Government on Sexually Explicit Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
  7. Only Google Can Run Chrome, Company’s Browser Chief Tells Judge
  8. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o to Boost Intelligence and Personality, Faces Unexpected Side Effects
  9. South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
  10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »