Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report

Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report

Toyota will also create a specialised unit to develop next-generation EVs, led by one person with "full authority".

By ANI | Updated: 8 April 2023 10:45 IST
Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report

Past year has been plagued by the recall of Toyota's first mass-produced battery-powered model, the bz4X

Highlights
  • The leader of the unit has already been decided
  • Toyota will announce more details in May
  • The company sold 21,650 battery-powered vehicles in 2022

Koji Sato, the new president and CEO of Toyota Motor, made his first public speech in a live-streamed news conference on Friday afternoon, according to Nikkei Asia. On this occasion, Vice-President Hiroki Nakajima said the company will release 10 new EV models by 2026, which would amount to about 1.5 million vehicles in sales annually.

The president and CEO of Toyota Motor during his speech pledged to pursue electrification "practically," matching the carmaker's product offerings to the demands of particular regions.

The world's top automaker has been performing unimpressively in the fast-evolving industry, most notably lagging in sales of electric vehicles. Nikkei Asia reported that as young rivals like Tesla of the US and BYD of China threaten to conquer the rapidly expanding market, Toyota's reshuffled management faces the urgent task of ramping up development in the field.

Toyota will also create a specialised unit to develop next-generation EVs, led by one person with "full authority" and in charge of everything from development and production to business, according to Vice President Hiroki Nakajima. The leader of the unit has already been decided and more details will likely be announced in May, he said.

Toyota sold 21,650 battery-powered vehicles in 2022, taking just a 0.3 percent share of the market, according to data by S and P Global Mobility. Nikkei Asia said it is far behind top-seller Tesla's 1.27 million units and runner-up BYD's 810,600.

Although it aims to sell 3.5 million by 2030, the past year has been plagued by the recall of its first mass-produced battery-powered model, the bz4X.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toyota, Toyota Motor, EV, Toyota bZ4X
ChatGPT’s Greatest Achievement Might Just Be Its Ability to Trick Us Into Thinking That It’s Honest

Related Stories

Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G73 5G Review: Smooth and Secure
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  6. NASA's Hubble Telescope Spots Runaway Supermassive Black Hole
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. This Is How ChatGPT Functions to Answer All Human Commands
  9. Moto G Power 5G Debuts With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: See Price
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Renders Appear Online: See Design, Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report
  2. SpaceX's Launch for Private Mission to ISS to Be Joined by Saudi Astronauts
  3. Smartphone Usage Over 3 Hours a Day in Teens May Cause Back Pain, Other Health Issues
  4. Used EV Sales Rise in the US Amid Fall in Prices: Report
  5. NASA's Hubble Telescope Spots Runaway Supermassive Black Hole Leaving Behind Trail of Newborn Stars
  6. Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions
  7. Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details
  8. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
  9. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report
  10. Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.