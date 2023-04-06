Technology News
  Delhi to Get 100 EV Charging Stations by July End, to Charge Under Rs. 3 per Unit

Delhi will install 50 of them by the end of April and 100 by the end of July.

By ANI | Updated: 6 April 2023 23:41 IST
All these charging stations are based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model

Highlights
  • 16.7 percent of total vehicles sold in Delhi in December 2022 were EVs
  • EV charging stations will be established at metro stations, bus depots
  • The demand for electric vehicles is increasing so rapidly

Under the flagship initiative of the Delhi government, 100 EV (electric vehicles) charging stations will be established at various metro stations, bus depots and other places across the national capital.

On Thursday, Delhi Power Minister Atishi reviewed the project along with the power department officials. During the meeting, Atishi directed the officials of the power department and Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) to proactively address the issues occurring in the installation of EV charging stations and ensure that 50 of them are ready by the end of April and 100 by the end of July.

She directed the officials to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated timelines. She further said that "the efforts of the Kejriwal government have made Delhi emerge as the electric vehicle (EV) capital of the country in recent years. In this direction, the government is establishing 100 EV charging stations across the city to strengthen Delhi's EV charging infrastructure."

"With this project, there would be an excellent and convenient EV charging infrastructure in every part of the city, where the cost of charging per unit will be the lowest not only in the country but also in the world. People will have to spend less than Rs. 3 per unit for EV charging," She added.

As a result of the government's efforts, Atishi said that 16.7 percent of the total vehicles sold in the capital in December 2022 were electric vehicles, which is the highest in the country.

"Now that the demand for electric vehicles is increasing so rapidly among people in Delhi, we are building 100 EV charging stations in the capital to ensure that people have enough charging stations available around them and do not face any problems related to charging," the Minister said.

Notably, all these charging stations being set up by the Delhi government are based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Last year, the government had issued the country's largest tender in this sector. The cost of charging per unit at these charging stations is even less than Rs. 3 per unit, said the official statement.

Further reading: Delhi, EV charging stations, EV
