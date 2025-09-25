Security cameras are available with lucrative discounts on Amazon
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Camera is priced at Rs. 1,688, down from Rs. 3,990
No-cost EMI offers and Amazon Pay cashback benefits are also available
Advertisement
If the security of your home is a big concern for you, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers a great opportunity to purchase the best security cameras from a wide range of brands. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, and it began on September 23 for all users in India. There are lucrative deals and discounts on electronics across several categories, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances and more. Shoppers can also purchase security cameras at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.
One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is on the Qubo Smart 360 degree 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera. It has a list price of Rs. 3,990 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,688 on the e-commerce platform.
This security camera comes with features such as 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt motion tracking, AI-powered person detection, intruder alarm, and up to 1TB of SD card storage.
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Security Cameras
Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Alternatively, they can also unlock five percent savings on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. With the Amazon Rewards Gold programme, the e-commerce platform offers an assured cashback of 5 percent.
There are also no-cost EMI offers on certain products, which eliminate the need to pay the full price of the home security camera upfront. So, here are the best deals on security cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More