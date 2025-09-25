If the security of your home is a big concern for you, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers a great opportunity to purchase the best security cameras from a wide range of brands. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, and it began on September 23 for all users in India. There are lucrative deals and discounts on electronics across several categories, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances and more. Shoppers can also purchase security cameras at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is on the Qubo Smart 360 degree 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera. It has a list price of Rs. 3,990 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,688 on the e-commerce platform.

This security camera comes with features such as 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt motion tracking, AI-powered person detection, intruder alarm, and up to 1TB of SD card storage.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Security Cameras

Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Alternatively, they can also unlock five percent savings on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. With the Amazon Rewards Gold programme, the e-commerce platform offers an assured cashback of 5 percent.

There are also no-cost EMI offers on certain products, which eliminate the need to pay the full price of the home security camera upfront. So, here are the best deals on security cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,688 Buy Here Tapo C200 360° 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,099 Buy Here CP Plus 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Rs. 3,450 Rs. 1,099 Buy Here Trueview 3MP Smart Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,388 Buy Here Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt Home Security WiFi Smart Camera Rs. 6,999 Rs. 2,899 Buy Here Camate Arc Duo 3MP Dual-Lens Wireless Security Camera Rs. 8,999 Rs. 4,299 Buy Here Imou 3MP Smart CCTV Security WiFi Camera Rs. 3,599 Rs. 1,498 Buy Here

