Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Security Cameras From CP Plus, Qubo, and More

Shoppers can unlock five percent savings on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 16:26 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Security Cameras From CP Plus, Qubo, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Qubo Wi-Fi home security camera can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Security cameras are available with lucrative discounts on Amazon
  • Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Camera is priced at Rs. 1,688, down from Rs. 3,990
  • No-cost EMI offers and Amazon Pay cashback benefits are also available
Advertisement

If the security of your home is a big concern for you, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers a great opportunity to purchase the best security cameras from a wide range of brands. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, and it began on September 23 for all users in India. There are lucrative deals and discounts on electronics across several categories, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances and more. Shoppers can also purchase security cameras at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is on the Qubo Smart 360 degree 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera. It has a list price of Rs. 3,990 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,688 on the e-commerce platform.

This security camera comes with features such as 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt motion tracking, AI-powered person detection, intruder alarm, and up to 1TB of SD card storage.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Security Cameras

Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Alternatively, they can also unlock five percent savings on payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. With the Amazon Rewards Gold programme, the e-commerce platform offers an assured cashback of 5 percent.

There are also no-cost EMI offers on certain products, which eliminate the need to pay the full price of the home security camera upfront. So, here are the best deals on security cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,688 Buy Here
Tapo C200 360° 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,099 Buy Here
CP Plus 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Rs. 3,450 Rs. 1,099 Buy Here
Trueview 3MP Smart Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,388 Buy Here
Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt Home Security WiFi Smart Camera Rs. 6,999 Rs. 2,899 Buy Here
Camate Arc Duo 3MP Dual-Lens Wireless Security Camera Rs. 8,999 Rs. 4,299 Buy Here
Imou 3MP Smart CCTV Security WiFi Camera Rs. 3,599 Rs. 1,498 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Security cameras, Qubo, CP Plus, Imou, Tapo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Computer Monitors from Dell, HP, Acer, LG and More

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Security Cameras From CP Plus, Qubo, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  2. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Soc Launched at This Price
  3. iQOO 15 Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of October Launch
  4. Xiaomi Pad Mini With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  5. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Launched With 9,200mAh Battery, 11.2-Inch LCD Screen
  6. OnePlus May Launch the First Global Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Smartphone
  7. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 4K Displays Debuts in Three Sizes
  8. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
  9. Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Launched With 9,200mAh Battery, 11.2-Inch LCD Screen: Price, Features
  2. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  3. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. ChatGPT With Ads? OpenAI Reportedly Looking for Monetisation Chief to Drive Revenue
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 Graphics Chip and Dual Symmetrical Speakers
  6. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset
  7. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  8. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $112,000 Ahead of $22.6 Billion Futures Expiry
  9. Honor Magic 8 Design Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Debut; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  10. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »