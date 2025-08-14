Ride-hailing platform Rapido launched a food delivery app in India on Wednesday. Named Ownly, it is reportedly a zero-commission platform that aims to provide food items at rates comparable to the offline market. According to a report, it focuses on delivering affordable food, with items such as rice and eggs priced below Rs. 100. However, the app is currently available only on the Google Play Store and serviceable in a few areas in the Bengaluru vicinity.

Rapido Food Delivery App

According to a TechCrunch report, Rapido carried out closed pilots of the Ownly app in select areas. It has been introduced following discussions with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and other bodies to negotiate terms for onboarding of restaurants on the app.

With Ownly, Rapido reportedly aims to offer at least four meals, which are priced at Rs. 150 or below. It will offer food items at prices 15 percent cheaper than Swiggy and Zomato. The food delivery platform will charge restaurants a flat delivery fee instead of exorbitant hidden costs.

For orders above Rs. 100, they will be charged Rs. 25. Meanwhile, smaller orders, which are within a 4-kilometre radius, will incur a Rs. 20 delivery charge, as per the report. However, there will not be a platform fee, packaging cost, inflated prices, or any extra charges.

Ownly is currently available in Byrasandra, Tavarekere, and Madiwala (BTM) Layout, Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR) Layout in Bengaluru. Gadgets 360 staff were able to verify its non-serviceability in Delhi and various adjoining areas, with a message appearing that said, “Location is outside our service area”. The app is listed on the Google Play Store but is not available on the App Store for iPhone.

With this foray, Rapido will primarily compete against Swiggy and Zomato, which are two of the biggest food delivery platforms in India. However, it enters a space where many others have tried to capture the market but failed to break the duopoly.

Notably, Coca-Cola-backed Thrive was available in 80 cities until last year, allowing restaurants to use their personnel for deliveries, along with the choice of third-party logistics partners. However, the startup shut down its India operations in December 2024, citing “extraordinarily challenging” conditions.