Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC brings a compact design coupled with an interesting set of features at an affordable price tag. However, is it worthy enough?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2025 14:39 IST
Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam

The dashcam offers a compact design, which is relatively easy to install in your car.

Highlights
  • The Pioneer VREC-H120SC offers a compact design
  • The dashcam provides up to 1.5K resolution video recording
  • It supports up to 128GB of expandable storage
Pioneer is an established brand in the car accessories industry. The company has a variety of products, including stereos, speakers, subwoofers, amplifiers, and more categories. Although the Japan-based audio equipment company has made its presence felt in the categories mentioned above, it has also ventured into the domain of dash cameras. The company has recently launched a new range of smart dashcams to make its presence felt in the market. The new portfolio comprises four models: VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC, and VREC-Z820DC, catering to different price segments. In this review, we will be talking about the entry-level option known as VREC-H120SC.

The budget-friendly dashcam comes with a price tag of Rs 5,399. It brings some interesting features and specifications, including up to 1.5K video recording, up to 128GB of microSD card support, a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) camera, and more. So, is it worth the money? Let's find out in this in-depth review.

Pioneer VREC-H120SC Design and Installation: Functional and Easy to Install

  • Dimension - 31.12 x 28.8 x 37.33 mm​
  • Power Supply - 5V , 1.5 A Cigarette charger​

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC is one of the compact dashcams available in the market. You get a unique design, which certainly looks different from the rest of the products at a similar price point. The front houses a 2-megapixel camera coupled with a speaker grille, while the back has a Pioneer badging. The right side has a red-colour power button along with an LED indicator and a microphone to record the audio. The left side has a microSD card slot and a DC IN port.

5 Pioneer VREC-H120SC

The dashcam comes with a compact form factor, which is easy to install.

 

The device also comes with a mount that allows users to adjust the camera as per their needs. The installation process is relatively easy as well. You get a three-metre USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a USB 5V 1.5A power source, and a double-sided tape for installation. One can simply install it by themselves; just take out the cover off the gumming pad and stick it to the desired location. Or if you want to install it more cleanly, then you can go to the nearest car accessory shop and get it fixed.

Pioneer VREC-H120SC Features and Companion App: Easy to Use

  • Expandable Storage - Up to 128GB
  • Companion app - Android, iOS

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC can be controlled using the ZenVue application. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, which is a good thing. To pair it up, you first need to open the application and connect the dashcam's Wi-Fi network. Once done, you need to slide the micoSD card slot. The camera will then format it automatically, and you are good to go.

5 Pioneer VREC-H120SC

The dashcam can be operated by using the ZenVue application.

 

The app interface is pretty basic and easy to use. You can see the live feed in the app, coupled with some recording options. Then, there is the Events page, which stores the video in case of an emergency or accident. In the Gallery section, you can check all the recorded videos, photos, and time-lapse. The Setting menu helps you turn on different settings like Volume and G-sensor settings, reset the device, change SSID and password, turn on/off parking mode, and more.

Coming to the features, the Pioneer VREC-H120SC offers up to 1290p video recording. The camera comes with a 2-megapixel sensor with 120-degree FoV. It also comes with automatic event recording in case of emergencies, optional parking mode, support of up to 128GB of external storage, and more. 

Pioneer VREC-H120SC Performance: Decent, Overall

  • Image Sensor - 2-megapixel
  • Recording - Up to 1296P video recording

Coming to the performance, the Pioneer VREC-H120SC performs decently in daylight conditions. You get the option to choose from different resolution recording options, which you can change from the application only. I used the highest recording option during the review period. I found out the performance was satisfactory, provided the price range.

Pioneer VREC-H120SC daylight samples. (Tap to Expand)

 

The video output is decent in daylight conditions, though the colours are a bit washed out. Essentially, you get a wide field of view captured in a video, which is helpful. You can recognise the number plate of the car ahead of you. However, if it is 10 metres or above, then it becomes a bit difficult to get the info about the number plate.

Pioneer VREC-H120SC low-light samples. (Tap to Expand)

 

The low-light performance of the dashcam is passable. There is a slight drop in the quality, which is acceptable considering the price point. The number of plates in the vehicle is recognisable within the range mentioned above. That said, you can still get plenty of information from the video if the lighting is low. The good thing here is that the dashcam also captures both audio and video, which can be helpful in case of emergencies.

The dashcam also comes with an optional parking mode, though for this mode, you need to connect the dashcam directly to the vehicle's battery. Interestingly, there is another good feature known as Automatic Event recording.

4 Pioneer VREC-H120SC

The dashcam uses the built-in G sensor to record the video in case of an accident and save it in a separate folder to make it easier for users to access it. However, during the testing period, I found out that the G sensor sensitivity was high in the lowest settings. So, if the car has gone through a pothole or a speed breaker, it automatically records this emergency video sometimes.

Moving on to downloading the videos and photos, you need the ZenVue app for that. One needs to first connect to the dashcam Wi-Fi network and then manually download each video on your smartphone to share it, which can become a painful process sometimes.

Pioneer VREC-H120SC Verdict

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC dashcam is a decent option, considering the price tag. The dashcam can be available even at lower prices during sales, and I noticed it can go down to as low as Rs 2,399 during online sales. So, considering this price point, the Pioneer entry-level dashcam is surely one of the decent options you can get in this price segment.

2 Pioneer VREC-H120SC

The dashcam offers a compact design, which is relatively easy to install in your car. The video quality is decent in the daylight, and the low-light performance is passable at this price point. So, if you are looking for a reliable dash camera without spending too much, then you can consider this device.

Price: Rs. 5,399

Pros

  • Compact Design
  • Easy to Install
  • Up to 128GB expandable storage
  • 1.5K video recording

Cons

  • App experience could be better
  • You can only download one video or photo at a time
  • G-sensor sensitivity is high even at the lowest settings
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank

