It has been an eventful month for smartphone launches in India, with several brands announcing new handsets across the flagship and mid-range segments. Vivo and Oppo refreshed their premium lineups with camera-focused offerings such as the Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and Oppo Find X9s. Meanwhile, Motorola finally brought its book-style Razr Fold to India. OnePlus also expanded its Nord portfolio with the launch of the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite.

There's no shortage of options if you are contemplating a new smartphone purchase. We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in May 2026 to present a clearer picture of the latest models that are now available in the country.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo's X300 Ultra is the company's most advanced camera-centric flagship to date. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Vivo's flagship smartphone lineup in the country, the X300 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It carries a Zeiss-backed camera system headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The handset packs a 6,600mAh battery, which supports wired and wireless fast charging at 100W and 40W, respectively.

The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India on May 6.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE debuted as a compact flagship smartphone with Zeiss-tuned cameras. It sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Vivo's flagship smartphone lineup in the country, the X300 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. The handset features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 100x digital zoom.

The Vivo X300 FE was launched in India on May 6.

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset's 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 89,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite are the brand's latest mid-range smartphones in the country. The Nord CE 6 sports a redesigned rear camera module, moving from a pill-shaped deco on the Nord CE 5 to a square-shaped camera island on the new handset. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is the first Nord CE Lite model since the debut of the Nord CE 4 Lite. The Nord CE 6 features a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, while the Lite model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC. Both smartphones carry dual rear camera systems, led by 50-megapixel primary shooters.

While the OnePlus Nord CE 6 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, the Nord CE 6 Lite is backed by a 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite were launched in India on May 7.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant offering 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 32,999.

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is set at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options, respectively. Lastly, the top-end variant, featuring 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 25,999.

Motorola Razr Fold

The Motorola Razr Fold is the Lenovo-owned brand's first-ever book-style foldable, which was initially introduced globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in March. The foldable has an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The foldable has a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Motorola Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

The Motorola Razr Fold was launched in India on May 13.

Motorola Razr Fold Price in India

The price of the Motorola Razr Fold in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 1,59,999. The brand has also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection of the foldable, priced at Rs. 1,69,999.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra launched as Oppo's most premium flagship smartphone yet. The handset features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. Oppo has equipped the Ultra model with a quad rear camera unit co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in India on May 21.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X9s

Oppo's Find X9s is positioned as a compact flagship alternative in the Find X9 lineup. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ OLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It boasts a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system, comprising three 50-megapixel shooters.

The Oppo Find X9s is backed by a 7,025mAh battery and features support for 80W wired fast charging.

The Oppo Find X9s was launched in India on May 21.

Oppo Find X9s Price in India

Oppo Find X9s price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 89,999.