Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Smartphones Launched in India (May 2026): Motorola Razr Fold, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra and More

Smartphones Launched in India (May 2026): Motorola Razr Fold, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra and More

From the OnePlus Nord CE 6 series to Vivo X300 Ultra, here’s a list of smartphones launched in India in May 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 16:14 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (May 2026): Motorola Razr Fold, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra and More

Vivo X300 Ultra comes with Zeiss-backed cameras and teleconverter support

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Motorola Razr Fold starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant
  • Vivo and Oppo launched their top-of-the-line flagships in May
  • OnePlus introduced the Nord CE6 and CE6 Lite in the mid-range segment
Advertisement

It has been an eventful month for smartphone launches in India, with several brands announcing new handsets across the flagship and mid-range segments. Vivo and Oppo refreshed their premium lineups with camera-focused offerings such as the Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and Oppo Find X9s. Meanwhile, Motorola finally brought its book-style Razr Fold to India. OnePlus also expanded its Nord portfolio with the launch of the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite.

There's no shortage of options if you are contemplating a new smartphone purchase. We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in May 2026 to present a clearer picture of the latest models that are now available in the country.

Voltvivo X300 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo's X300 Ultra is the company's most advanced camera-centric flagship to date. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Vivo's flagship smartphone lineup in the country, the X300 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It carries a Zeiss-backed camera system headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The handset packs a 6,600mAh battery, which supports wired and wireless fast charging at 100W and 40W, respectively.

Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Date

The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India on May 6.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE debuted as a compact flagship smartphone with Zeiss-tuned cameras. It sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Vivo's flagship smartphone lineup in the country, the X300 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. The handset features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 100x digital zoom.

Vivo X300 FE Launch Date

The Vivo X300 FE was launched in India on May 6.

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset's 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 89,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite are the brand's latest mid-range smartphones in the country. The Nord CE 6 sports a redesigned rear camera module, moving from a pill-shaped deco on the Nord CE 5 to a square-shaped camera island on the new handset. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is the first Nord CE Lite model since the debut of the Nord CE 4 Lite. The Nord CE 6 features a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, while the Lite model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC. Both smartphones carry dual rear camera systems, led by 50-megapixel primary shooters.

While the OnePlus Nord CE 6 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, the Nord CE 6 Lite is backed by a 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launch Date

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite were launched in India on May 7.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant offering 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 32,999.

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is set at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options, respectively. Lastly, the top-end variant, featuring 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 25,999.

Motorola Razr Fold

The Motorola Razr Fold is the Lenovo-owned brand's first-ever book-style foldable, which was initially introduced globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in March. The foldable has an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The foldable has a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Motorola Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Motorola Razr Fold Launch Date

The Motorola Razr Fold was launched in India on May 13.

Motorola Razr Fold Price in India

The price of the Motorola Razr Fold in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 1,59,999. The brand has also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection of the foldable, priced at Rs. 1,69,999.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra launched as Oppo's most premium flagship smartphone yet. The handset features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. Oppo has equipped the Ultra model with a quad rear camera unit co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Date

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in India on May 21.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X9s

Oppo's Find X9s is positioned as a compact flagship alternative in the Find X9 lineup. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ OLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It boasts a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system, comprising three 50-megapixel shooters.

The Oppo Find X9s is backed by a 7,025mAh battery and features support for 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo Find X9s Launch Date

The Oppo Find X9s was launched in India on May 21.

Oppo Find X9s Price in India

Oppo Find X9s price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 89,999.

FAQvivo X300 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X300 Ultra?
The Vivo X300 Ultra is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 200-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 50 megapixel front-facing selfie camera . The phone supports fast charging with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 6,600mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 Ultra is available in 2 colour options.
When was the Vivo X300 Ultra released?
The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched on May 6, 2026.
Where can I buy the Vivo X300 Ultra?
You can buy the Vivo X300 Ultra through the official Vivo website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
OPPO Find X9s

OPPO Find X9s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar yet premium IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Live Space feature is quite handy
  • Good telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when recording video
  • No wireless charging
  • No 120 fps video recording
Read detailed OPPO Find X9s review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9s, OnePlus Nord CE6, OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, Motorola Razr Fold, Upcoming Smartphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Smartphones Launched in India (May 2026): Motorola Razr Fold, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New OTT Releases This Week: Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Spider-Noir, and More
  2. Vivo S60 With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display Arrives at This Price
  3. Acer Predator Atlas 8 Arrives With 8-Inch 120Hz Display, Up to 24GB RAM
  4. Vivo T5 Debuts With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  5. Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Destroyed in Fiery Explosion During Ground Test
  6. Vivo TWS 5e With Hybrid Adaptive ANC Debuts in China: See Price, Features
  7. iOS 27 Leak Reveals Everything New Coming to Your iPhone This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Pre-Launch Test in Florida
  2. Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch
  3. Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in India on June 4
  5. Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life
  6. Vivo S60 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  7. France's Financial Markets Authority Sets June 20 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Acquire MiCA Licence
  8. Sathi Leelavathi OTT Release: Where to Watch Lavanya Tripathi’s Romantic Drama?
  9. 007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond Title, Sells 1.5 Million Copies in Just 24 Hours of Launch
  10. Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »