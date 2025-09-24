Technology News
DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features

DJI Osmo Nano is currently available in select markets in 64GB and 128GB onboard storage variants.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 11:16 IST
DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features

Photo Credit: DJI

DJI Osmo Nano can also shoot 4K resolution slow-motion videos at 120fps

  • DJI Osmo Nano is currently available in select markets
  • DJI Osmo Nano is offered in two storage options
  • The new action camera is yet to launch in India
DJI Osmo Nano, the company's new compact action camera, has been launched globally. The new Osmo Nano camera is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor, which can record videos in up to 4K resolution. It is currently available in the EU, the UK, and Canada via DJI's online store and its offline retail partners. The company offers the action camera in two storage variants. There's also a standard combo available, which includes accessories such as a multifunctional vision dock, a magnetic hat clip, a magnetic lanyard.

DJI Osmo Nano Price, Availability

DJI Osmo Nano pricing starts at EUR 279 (about Rs. 29,000) in the EU for the base variant with 64GB of built-in storage. The higher-end option with 128GB of internal storage costs EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

In the UK and Canada, the base variant of the new action camera is priced at GBP 239 (about Rs. 29,000) and $309 (about Rs. 27,000), while the top-of-the-line option costs GBP 259 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and $339 (about Rs. 30,000), respectively.

Apart from the new action camera, the DJI Osmo Nano Standard Combo includes an Osmo Nano Multifunctional Vision Dock, a magnetic hat clip, a magnetic lanyard, a protective case, a USB Type-C to USB Gen 3.1 Type-C PD cable, and a dual-direction magnetic ball-joint adapter mount. The Osmo Nano is available via the company's official online store and other offline retailers.

DJI Osmo Nano Specifications

The DJI Osmo Nano is a compact, wearable action camera that measures 57×29×28mm and weoghs about 52g. It features a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor, which is capable of shooting up to 4K resolution videos at 60fps and up to 4K videos in slow motion at 120fps. It offers a dynamic range of 13.5 stops, thanks to its “high-performance” image processor. The camera has a 143-degree ultra-wide field of view, too.

It offers IPX4-rated splash resistance when paired with DJI's Multifunctional Vision Dock. The company claims that it is “waterproof” up to 10m, without any additional housing or accessories. Users can choose to mount the DJI Osmo Nano to their helmets, headbands, and hats, too. Moreover, they can remotely control the camera with the help of the vision dock, which sports an OLED HD touchscreen.

DJI claims that the new Osmo Nano is the “only wearable camera” of its size that offers 10-bit and D-Log M colour performance, allowing it to record up to one billion colours. It also offers support for DJI's SuperNight mode, which is claimed to improve the video quality with “noise reduction algorithms” in low-light conditions. The action camera also features HorizonBalancing for image stabilisation, which can correct tilts within the range of 30 degrees, along with RockSteady 3.0 for minimising camera shake.

It also has built-in microphones, with OsmoAudio Direct Microphone Connection support. DJI Osmo Nano users can switch between horizontal and vertical video shooting modes. It has auto-recording and Pre-Rec support for saving the footage from moments before a user taps the record button. With gesture controls, Osmo Nano owners can start recording by nodding, too. Its charging dock is claimed to fast charge the camera up to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Further reading: DJI Osmo Nano, DJI Osmo Nano launch, DJI Osmo Nano price, DJI Osmo Nano specifications, DJI, Action Cameras
Gmail Rolls Out Improved Notifications on Android, Displays Sender Avatars on iOS
DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features
