Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design, Colourway Teased

OnePlus has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 10:59 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design, Colourway Teased

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED LTPS displa

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra launch officially confirmed
  • Teasers show the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra with gaming-inspired aesthetic
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is confirmed to launch soon. OnePlus has shared official teasers for the upcoming Ace series smartphone on social media, revealing design elements, colourway and availability details. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra appears to be a gaming-focused handset, and it is currently up for pre-reservations in China. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The handset could include an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Will Arrive in an 'Ace Awakening' Colourway

The smartphone maker teased the upcoming arrival of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra via a post on Weibo. The exact launch date has not been revealed, but the company has posted multiple teasers showcasing the design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in an 'Ace Awakening' colourway (translated from Chinese) with a Metal Cube camera deco and a reflective Ace logo in the centre. The rear camera module is placed in the top-left corner of the back panel, while the LED flash is integrated within the island.

The renders show the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra with gaming-inspired aesthetics. It is confirmed to offer a 165Hz refresh rate display developed with BOE. The phone will have a metal frame.

OnePlus has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through the OnePlus store, Tmall, JD.com, and other e-commerce websites. Customers purchasing the phone will get a 20W fast charging power bank worth RMB 129 (roughly Rs. 1,700), a two-year battery warranty, an extended one-year warranty, and a one-year back cover warranty.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED LTPS display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Android 16 and will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC under the hood. It is said to feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset might include the Plus Key.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will join the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus Ace 6T. The former launched in China in October 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 7,800mAh battery, while the latter was introduced in December with an 8,300mAh Battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Chrome Updated With AI-Powered 'Skills' Feature That Lets Users Execute AI Tasks With a Click
DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch With 1-Inch Sensor, 4K 240fps Support

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design, Colourway Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 9,020mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Oppo F33 Pro 5G Arrives in India With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Oppo F33 5G Launches in India With These Specifications
  4. These Samsung Galaxy S25 Models Just Received a Price Cut in India
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Might Launch in India With This MediaTek Chip
  6. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features and Offers
  7. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April 16 Launch
  8. Oppo Find X9s to Launch Globally Alongside Find X9 Ultra: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India With 9,020mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S25 Get Price Cuts in India
  3. Oppo F33 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6360 Max Chip, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $74,100 Following Pullback From Recent Rally
  5. Oppo F33 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Surface PC Prices Raised as Memory Costs Rise; Flagship Devices Hit the Hardest
  7. Google App for Windows Rolls Out With AI Mode, System-Wide Search and Lens Features
  8. Redmi A7 Pro 5G With 6,300mAh Battery and 6.9-Inch Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Bloodborne Animated Film Adaptation in the Works at Sony
  10. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch With 1-Inch Sensor, 4K 240fps Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »