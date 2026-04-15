OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is confirmed to launch soon. OnePlus has shared official teasers for the upcoming Ace series smartphone on social media, revealing design elements, colourway and availability details. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra appears to be a gaming-focused handset, and it is currently up for pre-reservations in China. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The handset could include an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Will Arrive in an 'Ace Awakening' Colourway

The smartphone maker teased the upcoming arrival of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra via a post on Weibo. The exact launch date has not been revealed, but the company has posted multiple teasers showcasing the design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in an 'Ace Awakening' colourway (translated from Chinese) with a Metal Cube camera deco and a reflective Ace logo in the centre. The rear camera module is placed in the top-left corner of the back panel, while the LED flash is integrated within the island.

The renders show the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra with gaming-inspired aesthetics. It is confirmed to offer a 165Hz refresh rate display developed with BOE. The phone will have a metal frame.

OnePlus has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through the OnePlus store, Tmall, JD.com, and other e-commerce websites. Customers purchasing the phone will get a 20W fast charging power bank worth RMB 129 (roughly Rs. 1,700), a two-year battery warranty, an extended one-year warranty, and a one-year back cover warranty.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED LTPS display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Android 16 and will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC under the hood. It is said to feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset might include the Plus Key.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will join the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus Ace 6T. The former launched in China in October 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 7,800mAh battery, while the latter was introduced in December with an 8,300mAh Battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

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