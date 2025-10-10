Technology News
English Edition
Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features

The Fujifilm X-E5 supports in-camera recording to an SD card in up to 6.2K 30fps resolution.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 17:29 IST
Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Fujifilm

Fujifilm says the X-E5 mirrorless digital camera has a top plate crafted from machined aluminium

Highlights
  • The camera offers up to 7 stops of stabilisation at the frame’s centre
  • It uses AI autofocus to detect animals, birds, cars, drones, and more
  • Fujifilm claims it has 20 Film Simulation modes
The Fujifilm X-E5 mirrorless digital camera was launched in India on Thursday. It arrives as the first camera in the Fujifilm X Series to feature a five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) mechanism that offers up to 7 stops in the centre of the frame and 6 stops at the periphery. The Fujifilm X-E5 camera is equipped with a back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and is powered by the X-Processor 5 high-speed image processing engine.

Fujifilm X-E5 Price in India, Availability

The price of Fujifilm X-E5 in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the body only. It is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Fujifilm Authorised Ecom Store, and offline retail stores across the country.

The mirrorless digital camera is compatible with several accessories from the company, including Stereo Microphone MIC-ST1, Remote release RR-100, Shoe mount flash EF-X500, and Tripod Grip TG-BT1.

Fujifilm X-E5 Features, Specifications

The Fujifilm X-E5 is powered by the proprietary X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, which is claimed to produce high-quality images with rich colours, tonality, and dimensionality. It is a 40.2-megapixel sensor that can improve resolution without compromising the signal-to-noise ratio and deliver a lower native ISO of 125/ The CMOS sensor has a unique colour filter array that suppresses false colours without using an optical low-pass filter. Combined with the X-Processor 5, Fujifilm says it can deliver high-speed processing and computing power.

The mirrorless digital camera is claimed to use autofocus prediction algorithms to record continuously moving subjects. It applied autofocus enhancements in Zone AF and low-contrast situations. This is combined with deep-learning AI technology on the X-Processor 5 to detect animals, birds, cards, bikes, drones, insects, and more.

The camera is equipped with a Classic Display mode, which presents key information at the bottom of the frame for a clean viewfinder image. Meanwhile, the Front Control Lever toggles the Surround View function, placing an outlined area outside the image for an optical viewfinder (OVF)-like experience.

The Fujifilm X-E5 supports in-camera recording to an SD card in up to 6.2K/ 30fps. It can also shoot videos in 4K/ 60fps and 1080p/ 240fps. It is said to support a maximum standard sensitivity of ISO 51200 for still-image shooting and ISO 25600 for video recording. As per the company, it is the first camera in its X Series to support a five-axis IBIS mechanism.

Fujifilm says the X-E5 mirrorless digital camera has a top plate crafted from machined aluminium. Its body has an anodised finish. The company has redesigned the Film Simulation dial with an indicator window, which is claimed to reduce the gap between the dial and body. Creators can also individually set Film Simulation and image quality settings to the FS1-FS3 positions and create using FS styles.

There are 20 film simulation modes offered on the Fujifilm X-E5. These include iconic styles such as Acros, Eterna, Reala Ace, Provia, and Velvia.

The Fujifilm X-E5 ships with a NP-W126S Li-ion battery. It is claimed to provide up to 45 minutes of video capture when shooting 6.2K 30fps. For still photography, the battery can last up to 310 frames in normal mode and up to 400 frames in economy mode.

Comments

Fujiflm X E5, Fujiflm X E5 Price in India, Fujiflm X E5 Specifications, mirrorless camera, Fujifilm
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features
