Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will commence in the third week of January, the company announced on Thursday. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event is now live, which teases the discounts and offers that the e-commerce platform will offer on various products. The company is expected to list electronics from different categories, including laptops, smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, and tablets, at relatively low prices. The company has also announced that its subscribers will get early access to the sale event and deals.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Will Begin on January 17

According to the dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin on January 17. However, customers with either the Flipkart Black or the Flipkart Plus membership will get a 24-hour early access to the sale event. This means Flipkart subscribers will be able to get their hands on the discounts and offers from January 16. The company is celebrating India's 77th Republic Day, which will take place on January 26.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Moreover, the e-commerce platform will provide a 10 percent instant discount and “easy EMI” options to HDFC Bank credit cardholders. Customers will also be able to get an instant discount of up to 15 percent with debit and credit cards of other select banks. There will also be exclusive deals and benefits for the Flipkart Black members, which is the e-commerce platform's flagship subscription tier. Apart from this, the sale event will feature “rush hour deals”, “tick tock deals”, “jackpot deals”, and “steal deals”.

This comes nearly a month after the e-commerce platform announced its Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 sale event, which commenced on December 5. With a duration of six days, the sale event offered discounts on various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TWS, Bluetooth speakers, and other smart home appliances, from known brands like Samsung, Oppo, Apple, Poco, Vivo, Acer, and Mivi.

Flipkart also allowed customers to avail instant discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks, get cashback offers, and easy EMI options. Similar to the Republic Day Sale 2026, Flipkart also provided its Plus and Black subscribers early access to the previous sale event.

