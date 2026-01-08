Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced; Discounts, Offers Teased

Flipkart will provide a 24-hour early access to its Plus and Black subscribers for the Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 11:53 IST
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced; Discounts, Offers Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will offers discounts on phones, laptops, and other electronics.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart will offer exclusive deals to Black members
  • Flipkart will provide an instant bank discount of 15 percent
  • The company could reveal more details soon
Advertisement

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will commence in the third week of January, the company announced on Thursday. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event is now live, which teases the discounts and offers that the e-commerce platform will offer on various products. The company is expected to list electronics from different categories, including laptops, smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, and tablets, at relatively low prices. The company has also announced that its subscribers will get early access to the sale event and deals.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Will Begin on January 17

According to the dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin on January 17. However, customers with either the Flipkart Black or the Flipkart Plus membership will get a 24-hour early access to the sale event. This means Flipkart subscribers will be able to get their hands on the discounts and offers from January 16. The company is celebrating India's 77th Republic Day, which will take place on January 26.

flipkart republic day sale 2026 announced inline Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will commence on January 17.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Moreover, the e-commerce platform will provide a 10 percent instant discount and “easy EMI” options to HDFC Bank credit cardholders. Customers will also be able to get an instant discount of up to 15 percent with debit and credit cards of other select banks. There will also be exclusive deals and benefits for the Flipkart Black members, which is the e-commerce platform's flagship subscription tier. Apart from this, the sale event will feature “rush hour deals”, “tick tock deals”, “jackpot deals”, and “steal deals”.

This comes nearly a month after the e-commerce platform announced its Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 sale event, which commenced on December 5. With a duration of six days, the sale event offered discounts on various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TWS, Bluetooth speakers, and other smart home appliances, from known brands like Samsung, Oppo, Apple, Poco, Vivo, Acer, and Mivi. 

Flipkart also allowed customers to avail instant discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks, get cashback offers, and easy EMI options. Similar to the Republic Day Sale 2026, Flipkart also provided its Plus and Black subscribers early access to the previous sale event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Republic Day Sale 2026, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart Discounts, Flipkart
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet
Infinix Note Edge Launch Date Announced; Will Debut as First MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC-Powered Smartphone
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced; Discounts, Offers Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  3. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  5. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  6. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  7. Motorola Teases New Smartwatch Launch in India
  8. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  9. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  10. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Turbo Will Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  2. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  3. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  4. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
  5. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  6. Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March
  7. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
  8. Radheyaa Now Streaming on Sun NXT: A Dark Crime Thriller Exploring the Mind of a Serial Killer
  9. The Bluff OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?
  10. Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »