New Life Is Strange Game From Square Enix Leaked After PEGI Rating Surfaces

The last game in the series, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, released in 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 January 2026 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Square Enix

As per the leaked PEGI listing, Life is Strange: Reunion will reunite Max and Chloe

Highlights
  • Life is Strange: Reunion will see the return of Chloe Price
  • The Life is Strange series is published by Square Enix
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure released in 2024
A new Life is Strange game is likely in the works, according to a leaked PEGI rating for the unannounced title. The European video game content rating website reportedly listed “Life is Strange: Reunion” for the PS5 platform, before the page was deleted. According to information on the listing, the game would be published by Square Enix and focus on Chloe Price, the best friend of Max Caulfield, the protagonist of the first Life is Strange game and last year's Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

New Life is Strange Game Leaked

The now deleted PEGI listing (via VGC) also gives a brief synopsis for Life is Strange: Reunion. The narrative game will focus on Chloe, who arrives at Caledon University seeking Max's help, but the latter must deal with the threat of an impending “deadly inferno” that could destroy the campus.

Judging from that description and the game's title, it seems Life is Strange: Reunion will reunite best friends Max and Chloe from the first Life is Strange. The game has received a PEGI rating of 16, citing the use of strong language, drug use, and strong violence in the game.

The listing, which was for the PS5 version of the game, confirmed Square Enix as publisher, but did not specify the developer. The webpage also listed March 27, 2025, as the release date for the game, which seems to be an error.

Square Enix has not confirmed a new Life is Strange game.

The most recent release in the series was Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which came out in October 2024. The game saw the return of Max Caulfield as the protagonist after Life is Strange 2 and Life is Strange: True Colours featured new characters.

Double Exposure was developed by Deck Nine, while Life is Strange 1 and 2 were developed by Don't Nod, which released a separate narrative adventure game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, last year.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Life is Strange Reunion, Life is Strange, Life is Strange Double Exposure, Deck Nine, Dont Nod, Square Enix
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Specifications
