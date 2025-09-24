GoPro Max 2, the company's new 360 action camera, was launched on Tuesday, along with its new GoPro Lit Hero compact camera and Fluid Pro AI gimbal. According to the company, the three products will go on sale in select markets soon. However, customers can pre-order the new GoPro Max 2 and Lit Hero via the company's official website. The company will also offer bundles with the GoPro Max 2, which will be exclusively sold via its website. However, the company has yet to reveal availability and pricing for the three new GoPro products in India.

GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Price, Availability

The GoPro Max 2 is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,000). For now, buyers can pre-order the new action camera via the company's website. Pre-ordered units will begin to ship on September 30, and it will be available in offline stores on the same day. Moreover, the GoPro Max 2 “activity-specific” bundles will be offered exclusively via the company's website.

On the other hand, the GoPro Lit Hero costs $269.99 (about Rs. 24,000). It is currently available to pre-order and will go on sale starting October 21. The GoPro Fluid Pro AI costs $229.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It will be available from October 21, too, via GoPro's website and offline retail stores.

GoPro Max 2 Specifications

The GoPro Max 2 can shoot “True” 8K 360-degree videos, along with GP Log encoding, while being capable of capturing over 1 billion colours. It has replaceable lenses, sporting a “water-repelling” optical glass. Users can also click 29-megapixel 360-degree photos with the new action camera, which can be cropped and reframed in the GoPro Quik app. The company claims it to be the world's “only 360 camera” to feature built-in GPS.

It features a six-microphone setup, which is claimed to deliver “true-to-life” 360-degree audio. The GoPro Max 2 also offers enhanced wireless Bluetooth connectivity, “Audio Field-of-View”, and 360 studio audio support. The company said that it will soon release the 360 ambisonic audio support for the camera, too. It packs a 1,960mAh Cold-Weather Enduro Battery, which is built to withstand harsh conditions.

The company said that the new GoPro camera runs on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software, which aids in editing 360-degree videos. It also supports AI Object Tracking to MotionFrame editing. Along with the GoPro Max 2, the company is also offering 16 new accessories with Invisible Mounting support, which removes the mount from the 360-degree videos, giving a drone-like visual experience.

Lit Hero Action Camera, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Specifications

The GoPro Lit Hero is the company's new lightweight action camera, which weighs about 93g. It is capable of shooting 4K resolution videos at up to 60fps. It supports 2x slow-motion video capturing, too. It is claimed to be waterproof to 5m, while also offering a rugged design. It also features a built-in light. It has an optional 4:3 aspect ratio shooting mode, allowing users to crop videos for social media.

Users can also click 12-megapixel images in a 4:3 aspect ratio with the new GoPro Lit Hero action camera. It also packs an Enduro Battery. According to the company, the battery allows users to continuously shoot 4K resolution videos for 100 minutes on a single charge.

Coming to the GoPro Fluid Pro AI gimbal, it supports AI Subject Tracking for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and point-and-shoot cameras. It can withstand up to 400g of devices. It is a “3-Axis Gimbal”, which also offers interchangeable mounts. The company has also integrated a Fill Light into its new gimbal. It is claimed to offer 18 hours of battery life, while also acting as an external power source for the attached devices.